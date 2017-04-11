Nivloc Nevada Area Property Acquisitions

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - International Millennium Mining Corp. ("IMMC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:IMI) is pleased to announce that it has staked forty-two (42) lode claims, and acquired an additional eight (8) lode claims, contiguous to the Company's Nivloc Property on its east, south and west boundaries. The Company now holds one hundred and seventy-two (172) claims at its Nivloc silver/gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The total acquisition cost was approximately US$62,700 plus 100,000 common shares of the Company, to be issued upon receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. The common shares will be subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.

The new claims are located in the Red Mountain region of the Silver Peak Mining District. The claims were staked and acquired to cover a gold structure and a historic adit, and to protect the strike extension of the Company's mineralized zones within the Nivloc silver/gold project. The silver/gold prospect on the south-east side of Nivloc is a silicified knob of variably altered volcanic breccias, which is exposed over approximately 40 meters near the road and is prospective for quartz-adularia type epithermal vein deposits. The Inca Adit is the site of historic mining on at least two levels from a stope less than 0.6 meters wide. The eight (8) purchased claims cover a potential mineralized structure approximately 500 meters along strike and 200 meters wide, with a possible extension northeasterly into the Company's Nivloc claims. Further exploration is required to determine if the silicified zone crossing the claims is mineralized with economic silver/gold grades at depth.

The entire Nivloc claim group is located in a westerly trending mineralized belt approximately 2.4 kilometers wide that extends from the southern boundary of the Nivloc property about 24 kilometers west towards Dyer, Nevada. This belt is transected by northeasterly trending faults that host the low sulfide epithermal veins of quartz-adularia type, mineralized by argentite and silver bearing sulfosalts, which were the targets of historic mines including the Nivloc, Sixteen-to-One, Mohawk and Sanger located from east to west along the belt.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:IMI) is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal deposits in the Americas, such as its Nivloc silver-gold project in southwest Nevada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: IMI and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: L9J.

Seymour Sears, P.Geo, in charge of exploration on the Company's Nivloc Property, and a qualified person as defined by Nation Instrument ("NI") 43-101, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

