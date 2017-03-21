NJFX Announces Plan to Expand its Cable Landing Station Campus by an Additional 48 Acres

NJFX Prepares Design for Additional 80,000 Square Foot, Tenant-Specific Facility as Part of Campus Expansion Efforts

WALL, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - NJFX, the first Tier 3 carrier-neutral colocation campus that intersects where subsea cables from the United States, South America, Europe and the Caribbean meet, announces the expansion of its colocation campus in Wall, New Jersey. By expanding its campus an additional 48 acres, NJFX emphasizes its commitment to developing a tenant-driven community with purpose-built colocation and disaster recovery space, as well as its ability to accommodate space for future independent cable landing stations.

With the additional 48 acres, NJFX will now span a total of 58 acres across Wall Township. The flexible site plan will include a new, two-story 80,000 square foot data center and premium disaster recovery space that will sit adjacent to NJFX's current Tier 3 facility -- just 60 miles from New York City -- with a plethora of global communication providers.

NJFX announced the completion of its colocation campus in September of 2016. The new Tier 3, purpose built 64,000 square foot colocation facility boasts a 10 MW design with the ability to support high density requirements up to 8KW per rack. The location offers a unique opportunity, as it sits 64 feet above sea level, which is significantly higher than lower Manhattan that sits at less than 24 feet above sea level. Its strategic positioning allows customers to not only have direct access to Tata Communications' subsea cable landing station, but also offers access to the most robust and diverse facilities in the market.

"I am happy that NJFX intends to expand its investment in our community," states Mayor Dominick DiRocco of Wall Township. "NJFX's presence in our town, and proposed future expansion, helps us to meet our goal of growing our local economy in a sensible way, while also fostering growth in a critically important sector for our regional economy."

"We are fortunate to be located in Wall where we have access to bores and multiple subsea cables," adds Gil Santaliz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NJFX. "By expanding the NJFX campus, customers will now have the option to work and live in a community that supports innovation and where communications rates are extremely competitive and reliable. Furthermore, having a safe haven locked down in a pleasant and secure area, in the event of a regional emergency, is ultimately the best scenario for any business."

About NJFX

NJFX operates "Tier 3 by the Subsea," the world's first colocation campus that strategically intersects a carrier neutral subsea cable landing station Meet-Me-Room with a Tier 3, carrier neutral data center. The 64,800 square foot purpose-built data center is supported by several carriers and offers direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems that interconnect North America, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. High and low density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support as well as unique US fiber back-haul solutions that avoid traditional legacy network points of failure. NJFX's low latency offerings provide the flexibility, reliability and security that global carriers, content providers, enterprise and government entities require to drive revenue, reduce expenses and improve service quality. For more information, please visit www.NJFX.net. For the latest news, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.