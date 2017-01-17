NJFX Celebrates a Successful Phase III Completion

Phase III completion coincides with NJFX's powering of its first customer cage

WALL, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - NJFX, the first Tier 3 carrier-neutral subsea colocation campus linking the United States, Europe, South America and the Caribbean, announces the completion of the third and final phase of its Tier 3, carrier neutral facility. The completion of Phase III coincides with NJFX's powering of its first customer cage that uses the company's 432 tie cable to provide ubiquitous connectivity across the NJFX campus and its Cable Landing Station (CLS) Meet Me Room. Moving forward, carriers across the United States will begin the process of interconnecting the NJFX campus with their self-managed fiber cables, using the NJFX 8 POE's designed to support well over 300 varying terrestrial and subsea fiber cables, thereby allowing on and off ramps between South America, Europe and the Caribbean via its Atlantic Ocean gateway.

Over an ambitious 15-month development cycle, the company expanded its campus with the addition of a brand new 64,800-square-foot colocation facility, completing the build out and commissioning in record time. Phase III's availability positions NJFX to accommodate compute-heavy and content-rich applications that not only require a diverse carrier ecosystem, but also robust power density. In North America, NJFX has seven United States backhaul providers preparing to serve private fiber backhaul to cities across country, all while bypassing New York City and other legacy infrastructure.

"2016 was an outstanding year for NJFX," states Gil Santaliz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NJFX. "We launched the facility in September and since then have developed key strategic partnerships with a multitude of networks and successfully completed our data center commissioning. As we head into 2017, we look forward to further developing our campus' ecosystem, one of the most robust and diverse in the market."

Now fully built, the NJFX colocation campus offers capacity for 1,000 cabinet equivalents with power densities up to 20kW/cabinet load. All critical electrical and mechanical systems are configured with N+1 redundancy and the facility boasts a design PUE of 1.35 facilitated by an evaporative rooftop cooling solution. Additionally, customers have direct access to Tata Communication's subsea cable landing station for strategic, low latency connectivity to Europe and South America.

NJFX's new facility features the latest in mission critical infrastructure design and enables connectivity to more than 240 countries and territories, as well as 99.7% of the world's GDP. For more information on the NJFX colocation campus, visit http://www.njfx.net/.

About NJFX

NJFX operates "Tier 3 by the Subsea," the world's first colocation campus that strategically intersects a carrier neutral subsea cable landing station Meet-Me-Room with a Tier 3, carrier neutral data center. The 64,800 square foot purpose-built data center is supported by several carriers and offers direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems that interconnect North America, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. High and low density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support as well as unique US fiber back-haul solutions that avoid traditional legacy network points of failure. NJFX's low latency offerings provide the flexibility, reliability and security that global carriers, content providers, enterprise and government entities require to drive revenue, reduce expenses and improve service quality. For more information, please visit www.NJFX.net. For the latest news, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.