NJFX Expands its Campus Through the Development of Licensed Seats

NJFX seats are well-positioned for disaster recovery offering, only steps away from the Tier 3, carrier-neutral colocation campus

WALL, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - NJFX, the first Tier 3 carrier-neutral subsea colocation campus linking the United States, Europe, South America and the Caribbean, announces a new strategic location only steps away from its cable landing station campus. The 10,000-square-foot facility will have the same look and feel as the 2016-commissioned Tier 3 campus with business continuity work seats licensed on a first come basis, monthly, or long-term. The addition of NJFX seats provides metro providers with strategic disaster recovery capabilities for added redundancy and continuity.

According to Gartner's Business Continuity Management Program Methodology, by 2019, 35 percent of organizations with business continuity management that lack maturity will endure major problems recovering one or more mission critical business processes; a 17 percent increase from figures previously recorded. Sitting 64-square-feet above sea level, the new NJFX seats work to combat this problem and offer customers identical security protocols and access to the NJFX Customer Portal.

"Having the ability to support our clients with a disaster recovery plan, while also providing them with the convenience of having secure, direct access to their network at our cable landing station campus, is just another amenity that sets NJFX apart from other providers in the industry," says Gil Santaliz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NJFX.

The addition of licensed seats further highlights NJFX's commitment to serving financial institutions looking to achieve FINRA compliance, as well as carriers seeking the convenience of directly accessing their network equipment. The new facility is hardened with direct fiber network elements; back up generators with room for UPS Uninterruptible Power Service; conference rooms; and a kitchen.

"This new NJFX offering is particularly important for U.S. metro providers looking to extend high-bandwidth or dark fiber solutions between our cable landing station campus and legacy enterprise data centers," adds John Danko, Director of Business Development for NJFX. "Today at Metro Connect 2017, there are several providers in attendance who can benefit from this solution and we look forward to discussing their business continuity options further."

NJFX is attending Capacity Magazine's Metro Connect 2017 event in Miami, FL from January 31 - February 1, 2017. To request a meeting on-site, please email jsa_njfx@jaymiescotto.com.

For more information on the NJFX colocation campus, visit http://www.njfx.net/.

About NJFX

NJFX operates "Tier 3 by the Subsea," the world's first colocation campus that strategically intersects a carrier neutral subsea cable landing station meet-me room with a Tier 3, carrier neutral data center. The 64,800 square foot purpose-built data center is supported by several carriers and offers direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems that interconnect North America, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. High and low density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support as well as unique US fiber back-haul solutions that avoid traditional legacy network points of failure. NJFX's low latency offerings provide the flexibility, reliability and security that global carriers, content providers, enterprise and government entities require to drive revenue, reduce expenses and improve service quality. For more information, please visit www.NJFX.net. For the latest news, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.