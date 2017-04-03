NKK Switches and CC Electro Announce Partnership for Enhanced Technical Sales Representation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - NKK Switches, a world leading designer and manufacturer of electromechanical switches and CC Electro, a technical sales and marketing organization, today announced a new strategic partnership to provide enhanced technical sales support to the Midwest Region of the U.S.

CC Electro will provide technical sales and marketing representation for NKK Switches products and value added services, concentrating in regions throughout the Midwest including Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania and Michigan. CC Electro will focus on providing technical expertise, customer support, and product trainings.

"Over the past year, NKK has made several strategic moves to be more in-touch with our customers," stated Laurence Sweeney, vice president of sales and marketing, NKK Switches. "We are confident the partnership with CC Electro will play an important role in providing the top-level expertise and solution driven service necessary in today's marketplace."

"My CC Electro team is very pleased to have been appointed NKK Switches' representative in our region," said Carol Cohen, president, CC Electro. "The NKK switch line fills a large void in our line card relative to servicing our broad Power and HMI customer base. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with the NKK team."

CC Electro is headquartered in Indianapolis and is available to address technical requirements and provide value-added solutions to NKK customers in the Midwest region, addressing product needs and project requirements.

About NKK Switches

NKK Switches (NKK) is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of innovative electromechanical switches. By designing, producing and selling the industry's most extensive selection of electromechanical switches, NKK sets the standard for quality, stability and reliability in switch solutions. NKK provides a full suite of customizable solutions that includes design, programming and value-added support by combining flexibility, expertise and a commitment to our partners' success. For more information, visit www.nkkswitches.com.

About CC Electro

Incorporated in 1981, CC Electro Sales is a technical sales and marketing organization that specializes in electronic components. For more information, visit www.ccrep.com.