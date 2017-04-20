SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - NKK Switches, the world's leading designer and manufacturer of electromechanical switches, will showcase two new products that serve the audio and video broadcast industry at the 2017 NAB Show, set for Mon., April 24, through Thurs., April 27, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company's Low Voltage SmartSwitch and the LP01 Spot Illuminated Pushbutton will be on display at NKK Switches Exhibitor Booth N3824, accompanied by NKK engineering and sales team members conducting demonstrations and answering technical questions.

Visitors to the booth will be able to interact with NKK's revolutionary SmartSwitch product line by viewing the IS Series SmartSwitch live demo, which features an array of Frameless OLED Pushbutton SmartSwitch product programmed to replicate a piano keyboard. When a SmartSwitch Pushbutton is touched, individual notes come to life as the user engages with the demo, reflecting the fully programmable functionality and responsiveness of NKK's SmartSwitch product.

"Broadcast industry professionals are looking at technology as a vehicle for producing better and more effective content," said Jessica Reimann, marketing manager, NKK Switches. "NKK's tradition of delivering unmatched product innovation and top-of-the-line quality for the broadcast industry will be on full display at NAB. We look forward to showcasing what's here today, and what's coming next."

The NKK wide range of products on display at NAB will include:

Low Voltage SmartSwitch

NKK's complete SmartSwitch product line consists of a variety of programmable LCD and OLED Pushbuttons, Compact Pushbuttons, and Displays for the audio and video broadcast industry.

The new low voltage SmartSwitch LCD 36 x 24 product, currently in production, has a logic voltage range of 3V to 5.5V, which allows for interface to low voltage applications. The maximum clock frequency for the 36 x 24 LCD SmartSwitch has increased from 6 MHZ to 8 MHZ.

LP01 Series - Super Bright Spot Illuminated Pushbutton

NKK Switches provides complete switch solutions for all broadcast panel purposes, requirements and specifications. The company is an industry leader in top-quality and color matching technology, with illuminated NKK switches available in the full color spectrum of RGB LEDs, providing unlimited color combinations.

The popular LP01 Series Super Bright Spot Illuminated Pushbutton differentiates from the market's current offerings with a short body switch featuring high visibility, super bright spot illumination. The new panel-mounted switch also features super bright spot illumination of green, red or amber options with a tamper-resistant concave cap and space-saving 14mm switch body. It is available now, and comes with either bushing mount or snap-in mount.

About NKK Switches

NKK Switches designs, produces and sells the industry's most extensive selection of electromechanical switches, setting the standard for quality, stability and reliability in switch solutions. NKK provides a full suite of customizable solutions that includes design, programming and value-added support by combining flexibility, expertise and a commitment to our partners' success.

NKK's switches turn on millions of products around the world every day by offering more than 3.5 million different toggle, rocker, pushbutton, slide, rotary, touchscreen and keylock switches to illuminated, process-sealed, miniature, specialty, surface-mount and programmable switch devices. For more information, visit www.nkkswitches.com.