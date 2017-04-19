Europe's Largest Internet Exchange Now Offers Connectivity and Peering via EdgeConneX Ecosystem for Content and Cloud Localization

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces a new partnership with NL-ix, which interconnects over 100 carrier neutral data centers in 15 European countries. NL-ix has established a new point of presence (PoP) at the EdgeConneX Edge Data Center® (EDC) in Amsterdam. NL-ix customers have access to its suite of local, regional and pan-European transport, routing and cloud connect services, and available peering with local EdgeConneX customers, including wireless carriers, service providers, content delivery networks (CDNs), cloud providers and enterprises.

The Amsterdam EDC is purpose-built and precisely located to provide the shortest and fastest routes for delivery of Internet and cloud-based content in the Netherlands. With capabilities of 20+kW per cabinet and 6kW+ per square meter, this facility is strategically positioned in close proximity to major network provider aggregation points. EdgeConneX's proximity focus on the location of its Edge Data Center ensures optimal delivery of bandwidth-intensive and latency sensitive data. Consumer and business customers are able to gain added security and resiliency without sacrificing performance or quality.

With over 600 members connected and peak traffic of 1.7 Tbps, NL-ix is the fifth largest Internet exchange in the world. NL-ix interconnects in carrier neutral data centers in 15 European countries and offers a range of services ranging from peering to interconnection.

"NL-ix is familiar with many providers throughout Europe," notes Jan Hoogenboom, founder of NL-ix. "We chose EdgeConneX for its strong content delivery capabilities, cloud and broadband providers, and its proximity to consumer and enterprise customers in Amsterdam. EdgeConneX adds another dimension to peering at our core via its focus on proximity to providers and end-users."

"The Amsterdam EDC is precisely located to serve customers such as NL-ix and is able to provide local peering facilities that offer low-latency data delivery with improved quality of service and increased security," notes Clint Heiden, chief commercial officer, EdgeConneX. "As we expand across Europe, we view IXs as crucial members to our ecosystem development within each of our EDCs. NL-ix is a perfect fit in our Amsterdam facility and future European markets."

About EdgeConneX®

EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the internet's reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at edgeconnex.com.

About NL-ix

Over its stable low-latency fabric reaching 15 countries, 25 metropolitan areas and 105 data centers, NL-ix offers its 620 members metropolitan, national and pan-European peering, routing, transport and cloud connect services. For more information, please visit www.nl-ix.net.