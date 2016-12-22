NLign Analytics Receives U.S. Department of Defense Achievement Award

Company recognized for demonstrating a 33 percent reduction in Material Review Board labor hours for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - NLign Analytics, a division of Etegent Technologies, today announced that it has received the prestigious Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The award honors individuals responsible for outstanding technical accomplishments that further the vision of the Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) Program. The Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel (JDMTP) presented the award to NLign Analytics and its partner Northrup Grumman at the 2016 Defense Manufacturing Conference in Denver, Co. in recognition for their efforts to reduce Material Review Board (MRB) labor hours on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. The two companies are working on an Air Force-sponsored project titled, "The Digital Thread for Material Review Board."

The MRB engineering process addresses imperfections that occur during manufacturing of aerospace components. Based on the imperfections, engineers must decide if the components can be used as-is, repaired or scrapped. Northrup Grumman used NLign Analytics' patented 3D collection and visualization software to demonstrate a 33 percent reduction in MRB labor hours on the F-35 manufacturing line.

"The Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Award is a tremendous compliment to the teams at NLign Analytics and Northrup Grumman for their many hours of hard work on this project," said Tom Sharp, principal of NLign Analytics. "This award is validation of our technology and its ability to make MRB processes more efficient, and we appreciate that our name is associated with the great organizations and projects that received this award in previous years."

NLign Analytics software improves multiple engineering processes by aligning data to 3D models and allowing for the data to be visualized, searched and trended in a 3D environment. Efficiency improvements are made possible by rendering vast amounts of process and repair data to 3D CAD models, allowing quick and accurate analysis in a familiar 3D environment. NLign analysis tools are currently saving the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and private sector companies millions of dollars each year by streamlining manufacturing and maintenance processes, improving first-pass yields, helping to monitor the health of aircraft fleets, and aiding root cause analysis; thus reducing overall program costs.

Watch this video to learn more about NLign Analytics: http://www.nlign.com/about/video/.

About NLign Analytics

Founded in 2011, NLign Analytics is a division of Etegent Technologies, a high-tech, R&D-focused company conducting state-of-the-art research in automatic target recognition utilizing radar, LADAR, image, vibrometry and other data types; health monitoring of turbine engines and other assets; non-destructive inspection data management and mining; mechatronic product development; and other areas. Originally developed for the U.S. Air Force, NLign Analytics software platform uses an intuitive 3D environment to help composite manufacturers and maintenance organizations collect, organize, archive and analyze massive amounts of diverse data. For additional information, visit NLign.com.