Nlyte Enables Organizations to Manage the Expanding IT Edge

New Nlyte Edge Improves Management and Control of Resources in Remote IT Locations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Datacentre World (Booth #M75) -- Nlyte Software, the leading data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software company, today announced the availability of Nlyte Edge at Datacentre World, March 15-16 in London. The new software module extends the capabilities of the company's award-winning data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution by enabling IT and facility managers to visualize, manage, control and report on the IT and facilities infrastructure across and outside the extended enterprise. Nlyte Edge also includes the recently announced Nlyte Command Center capabilities.

Tweet This - .@Nlyte Edge sets new standard for #DCIM & reporting of #datacenter layers http://bit.ly/NlyteEdge @datacentreworld #DCW17

Offered as an option with Nlyte Platinum package, Nlyte Edge offers drill-down visualization and reporting capabilities across the various data center layers including: operations, capacity management, power management, and asset/change management. A detailed global map enables IT and facility personnel to quickly view locations, space and power usage while also managing their distributed locations:

Data rooms / data closets and their respective devices.

Assets in remote retail branch locations.

CRAC units, PDU's, BMS, EMS, Energy Infrastructure and other sensors.

Office lighting, cooling, power, communications closet room, power and cooling.





Peter Levine, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, explained at a recent conference that as computing capacity at edge nodes grows, demand for large centralized pools of processing resources in massive data centers will shrink, representing a pendulum swing not unlike the shift from mainframes to distributed client systems in the past.

"This shift is being driven by IoT demands and will become an increasingly important part of a CIO's service delivery strategy and that can only be successful if it is implemented with strong management systems," said Nlyte's Doug Sabella, CEO and President. "Nlyte Edge gives these organizations the visibility and control, to successfully and efficiently move their IT assets close to their customers without giving up control, efficiency or performance."

In addition, Nlyte Edge also promotes a more efficient use of devices through better planning while automating change audit logs across the extended enterprise. Facility managers now have the ability to further increase productivity through more efficient personnel time management as well as improve security by identifying unplanned changes.

Nlyte Command Center and Nlyte Edge are currently available. For more information, visit Nlyte at Datacentre World (Booth #M75) London, or Datacenter Dynamics Enterprise (Booth #63), New York, or contact: info@nlyte.com or call 650-642-2700.

About Nlyte Software

Founded in 2004, Nlyte Software is recognized as the industry leading data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution provider. Nlyte's DCIM provides unmatched functionality that supports all data center processes across the entire "dock to decom" lifecycle. With a 98% customer retention rate, Nlyte's DCIM solution is used by many of the world's largest and most sophisticated data centers, as well as many small and medium sized organizations. Customers can quickly deploy the Nlyte DCIM solution and begin to immediately enjoy reduced costs and increased efficiency across all data center processes. For more information, visit www.nlyte.com or follow @nlyte on Twitter.

All trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only.