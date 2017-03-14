Nlyte Offers New DCIM Capabilities to Remotely Control Data Center Devices

Nlyte Command Center Brings "Click-of-the-Mouse" Data Center Control from Anywhere in the World

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Datacenter Dynamics (Booth #63) -- Nlyte Software, the leading data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software company, today announced the availability of Nlyte Command Center at Datacenter Dynamics Enterprise, March 14-15, New York. The new software offering extends the capabilities of the company's award-winning data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution by enabling facility operators an option to remotely turn IT and Facility devices "on" and "off," reset alarms, lock and unlock doors and control airflow set points from an authorized user's console.

Nlyte Command Center is an option for Nlyte Platinum and Nlyte Energy Optimizer that brings new capabilities to remotely control IT and Facility devices from a single pane-of-glass. The new DCIM module supports any Modbus and SNMP devices including PDU's, CRAC, UPS, lights, thermostats and desktops. Data center managers using this module will improve a Colo or Enterprise operator's ability to achieve its service levels while also lowering its costs when facilities are dark or idle.

"Nlyte is a leader in providing data center managers with software tools that ubiquitously can monitor, alarm and optimize all aspects of a data center across multi-vendor hardware devices. One of the significant challenges in alarming is the ability to automatically send an Incident Report to an ITOM system and simultaneously take action to fix an alarm situation," said Nlyte's Rob Neave, CTO. "Nlyte Command Center integrated with Nlyte Platinum enables personnel to take action both at the application level and at the point of incident."

"Nlyte has been the industry leader in delivering solutions that enable organizations to capture extensive facilities and IT data which can then be leveraged in new ways to create smarter data centers," said Nlyte's Doug Sabella, CEO and President. "Our introduction of the Nlyte Command Center furthers this vision."

Nlyte Command Center is currently available. For more information, visit Nlyte Booth #63 at Datacenter Dynamics Converged Enterprise, March 14-15 at New York Marriott Marquis or contact: info@nlyte.com or call 650-642-2700.

About Nlyte Software

Founded in 2004, Nlyte Software is recognized as the industry leading data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution provider. Nlyte's DCIM provides unmatched functionality that supports all data center processes across the entire "dock to decom" lifecycle. With a 98% customer retention rate, Nlyte's DCIM solution is used by many of the world's largest and most sophisticated data centers, as well as many small and medium sized organizations. Customers can quickly deploy the Nlyte DCIM solution and begin to immediately enjoy reduced costs and increased efficiency across all data center processes. For more information, visit www.nlyte.com or follow @nlyte on Twitter.

