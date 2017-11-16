NMI Holdings, Inc. Agrees to New Reinsurance Arrangement for 2018-2019 With Broad Panel of Highly Rated Reinsurers, Provides Webcast Instructions for its Investor Day

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NMIH) today announced that National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), its wholly-owned insurance subsidiary, has agreed, subject to customary approvals, to a new quota share reinsurance treaty with a broad panel of highly rated reinsurers, to take effect on January 1, 2018. Under the new arrangement, National MI will cede, subject to certain limitations, exclusions, and conditions, 25% of its 2018 primary new insurance written and 20% to 30% (amount at the company's sole election, to be exercised no later than December 1, 2018) of its 2019 primary new insurance written. The company will receive a ceding commission equal to 20% of ceded premiums, as well as a profit commission equal to 61% of ceded premiums, reduced by any losses ceded under the treaty.

As required under the Private Mortgage Insurers Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs), National MI has submitted the reinsurance agreement to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for approval.

Separately, the company will be hosting its Third Annual Investor Day on November 17, 2017. The presentation is being webcast live from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm Eastern Time. The live and archived presentation can be accessed under the Investors tab of its website at www.nationalmi.com.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

