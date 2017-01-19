NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results on February 15, 2017

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2016 after the market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 for international callers using Conference ID: 41208251, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

A replay of the webcast as well as the earnings press release and any supplemental information will be available on the company's website.