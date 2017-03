NMI Holdings, Inc. Nominates Regina Muehlhauser to its Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corp. (National MI), has nominated Regina Muehlhauser, 68, to its board of directors, filling a vacancy on the board, which remains at seven members. She will stand for election at the company's annual meeting of stockholders on May 11, 2017.

Ms. Muehlhauser is a seasoned banking executive with over 30 years of experience in wholesale real estate lending, administration, and treasury management services. She retired as president of Bank of America, San Francisco, a subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation (BAC), in 2004. Ms. Muehlhauser began her career at Wells Fargo Bank where she held a variety of client management and organizational leadership responsibilities within the real estate industries group, rising to senior vice president. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science from American University.

Brad Shuster, chairman and chief executive officer of National MI, said, "We are delighted to add Regina Muehlhauser to our strong board of directors. Her deep leadership experience in banking and real estate finance with two of the largest mortgage originators in the country makes her an ideal fit for National MI as we continue to lead the industry in growth of insurance-in-force."

