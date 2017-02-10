NMI Holdings, Inc. Reduces Interest Rate and Extends Maturity of Term Loan

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - NMI Holdings, Inc., ( NASDAQ : NMIH) announced today that it has amended its existing Term Loan B, originated in November 2015, to reduce the interest rate and extend its maturity date. The interest rate for Libor-based loans was reduced from Libor plus 7.50% to Libor plus 6.75%. The maturity of the loan was extended from Nov. 10, 2018 to Nov. 10, 2019. Other minor provisions of the Lender Agreement were modified pursuant to the amendment. The outstanding principal balance of the loan as of Dec. 31, 2016 was approximately $148 million.

