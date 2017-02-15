NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $61.6 Million

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NMIH) today reported net income of $61.6 million, or $1.01 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016. Results for the quarter include a tax benefit of $54.5 million resulting from reversal of the valuation allowance on the company's deferred tax asset and a charge of $1.7 million related to the change in fair value of outstanding warrants as a result of the company's higher stock price at Dec. 31, 2016. The company reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of ($4.8) million, or ($0.08) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "We are proud of our performance in the fourth quarter and for the full year. In 2016 we achieved profitability, more than doubled insurance in force and premiums earned, negotiated a reinsurance treaty to support our growth, and solidified our position as a strong, returns-oriented mortgage insurance provider. We are excited about our growing operating leverage and returns profile, realizing the business model we envisioned at our founding. We want to thank our customers and employees, as well as business partners, lenders and shareholders for making it possible."

Shuster added, "Looking ahead, we believe 2017 will be an even better year as we continue to layer on more high-quality insurance in force and drive strong revenue growth while prudently managing expenses and risk. With our largely fixed expense base, we expect that the operating leverage we already have demonstrated will drive increasing profits and returns throughout the year."

As of December 31, 2016, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $32.2 billion, up 14% from $28.2 billion at the prior quarter end and up 117% over $14.8 billion as of December 31, 2015.

Premiums earned for the quarter were $32.8 million, up 3% from $31.8 million in the prior quarter and up 94% over $16.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.

NIW mix was 75% monthly premium product, which compares with 71% in the prior quarter and 45% in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Total underwriting and operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $23.3 million, including share-based compensation expense of $1.9 million. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $24.0 million, including $1.8 million of share-based compensation, in the prior quarter, and $21.7 million, including $2.3 million of share-based compensation, in the same quarter a year ago.

Loss expense for the quarter was $0.8 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 2%.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, the company had approved master policies in place with 1,131 customers, up from 1,100 as of the end of the prior quarter, and up from 964 as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2015. Customers delivering NIW in the quarter grew to a new high of 638, which compares with 525 in the prior quarter and 500 in the same quarter a year ago.

At quarter-end, cash and investments were $677 million, including $74 million at the holding company, and book equity was $477 million, equal to $8.07 per share.

In 2016, the company generated $71.9 million of cash from operations, which compares with $41.5 million for 2015.

At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $454 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $367 million.

Quarter Quarter Quarter Growth Growth Ended Ended Ended Q/Q Y/Y 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2015 Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions) 32.17 28.22 14.82 14 % 117 % New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions) Monthly premium 3.90 4.16 2.03 -6 % 92 % Single premium 1.34 1.70 2.52 -21 % -47 % Total 5.24 5.86 4.55 -11 % 15 % Premiums Earned ($millions) 32.83 31.81 16.88 3 % 94 % Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions) 23.28 24.04 21.69 -3 % 7 % Loss Expense ($millions) 0.80 0.66 0.37 21 % 116 % Loss Ratio 2 % 2 % 2 % Cash & Investments ($millions) 677 686 617 -1 % 10 % Book Equity ($millions) 477 430 403 11 % 18 % Book Value per Share 8.07 7.28 6.85 11 % 18 % Approved Master Policies 1,131 1,100 964 3 % 17 % Customers Generating NIW 638 525 500 22 % 28 %

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data) Net premiums earned $ 32,825 $ 16,880 $ 110,481 $ 45,506 Net investment income 3,634 2,078 13,751 7,246 Net realized investment gains (losses) 65 (121 ) (693 ) 831 Other revenues 105 25 276 25 Total revenues 36,629 18,862 123,815 53,608 Expenses Insurance claims and claims expenses 800 371 2,392 650 Underwriting and operating expenses 23,281 21,686 93,223 80,599 Total expenses 24,081 22,057 95,615 81,249 Other (expense) income (Loss) gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (1,713 ) 431 (1,900 ) 1,905 Interest expense (3,777 ) (2,057 ) (14,848 ) (2,057 ) Total other (expense) (5,490 ) (1,626 ) (16,748 ) (152 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 7,058 (4,821 ) 11,452 (27,793 ) Income tax benefit (54,502 ) - (54,389 ) - Net income (loss) $ 61,562 $ (4,821 ) $ 65,841 $ (27,793 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 1.04 $ (0.08 ) $ 1.11 $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ 1.01 $ (0.08 ) $ 1.08 $ (0.47 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 59,140,011 58,781,566 59,070,948 58,683,194 Diluted 61,229,338 58,781,566 60,829,372 58,683,194 Loss Ratio(1) 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % Expense Ratio(2) 71 128 84 177 Combined ratio 73 % 131 % 87 % 179 % Net income (loss) $ 61,562 $ (4,821 ) $ 65,841 $ (27,793 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Net unrealized (losses) gains in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax expense of $1,178, and $0 for the years ended December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively and $1,178, and $0 for the quarters ended December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015 (16,196 ) (3,503 ) 1,429 (3,518 ) Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) included in net loss, net of tax expense of $0 for all periods presented (65) 603 758 (349 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (16,261 ) (2,900 ) 2,187 (3,867 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 45,301 $ (7,700 ) $ 68,028 $ (31,660 )

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.

(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Consolidated balance sheets December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Assets (In Thousands, except for share data) Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $630,688 and $564,319 as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively) $ 628,969 $ 559,235 Cash and cash equivalents 47,746 57,317 Premiums receivable 13,728 5,143 Accrued investment income 3,421 2,873 Prepaid expenses 1,991 1,428 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 30,109 17,530 Software and equipment, net 20,402 15,201 Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634 3,634 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 37,921 - Deferred tax asset, net 53,274 - Other assets 542 90 Total assets $ 841,737 $ 662,451 Liabilities Term loan $ 144,353 $ 143,939 Unearned premiums 152,906 90,773 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 25,297 22,725 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 3,001 679 Reinsurance funds withheld 30,633 - Deferred ceding commission 4,831 - Warrant liability, at fair value 3,367 1,467 Deferred tax liability, net - 137 Total liabilities 364,388 259,720 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 59,145,161 and 58,807,825 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 591 588 Additional paid-in capital 576,927 570,340 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (5,287 ) (7,474 ) Accumulated deficit (94,882 ) (160,723 ) Total shareholders' equity 477,349 402,731 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 841,737 $ 662,451

Historical Quarterly Data 2016 2015 December

31, September

30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September

30 Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data) Net premiums earned $ 32,825 $ 31,808 $ 26,041 $ 19,807 $ 16,880 $ 12,834 Net investment income 3,634 3,544 3,342 3,231 2,078 1,884 Net realized investment gains (losses) 65 66 61 (885 ) (121 ) (15 ) Other revenues 105 102 37 32 25 - Total revenues 36,629 35,520 29,481 22,185 18,862 14,703 Expenses Insurance claims and claims expenses 800 664 470 458 371 181 Underwriting and operating expenses 23,281 24,037 23,234 22,672 21,686 19,653 Total expenses 24,081 24,701 23,704 23,130 22,057 19,834 Other (expense) income (1) (5,490 ) (4,530 ) (3,766 ) (2,962 ) (1,626 ) 332 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,058 6,289 2,011 (3,907 ) (4,821 ) (4,799 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (54,502 ) 114 - - - - Net income (loss) $ 61,562 $ 6,175 $ 2,011 $ (3,907 ) $ (4,821 ) $ (4,799 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 1.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ 1.01 $ 0.10 0.03 (0.07 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 59,140,011 59,130,401 59,105,613 58,936,694 58,781,566 58,741,328 Diluted 61,229,338 60,284,746 59,830,899 58,936,694 58,781,566 58,741,328 Other data Loss Ratio (2) 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % Expense Ratio (3) 71 % 76 % 89 % 114 % 128 % 153 % Combined ratio 73 % 78 % 91 % 117 % 131 % 155 %

(1) Other (expense) income includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense.

(2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.

(3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below show primary and pool NIW and IIF, by quarter, for the last six quarters.

Primary NIW Three months ended



December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 June 30,

2016 March 31,

2016 December

31, 2015 September

30, 2015 (In Millions) Monthly $ 3,904 $ 4,162 $ 3,700 $ 2,492 $ 2,029 $ 1,582 Single 1,336 1,695 2,138 1,762 2,518 2,051 Primary $ 5,240 $ 5,857 $ 5,838 $ 4,254 $ 4,547 $ 3,633

Primary and pool IIF As of December 31,

2016 September

30, 2016 June 30, 2016 March 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 September

30, 2015 (In Millions) Monthly $ 19,205 $ 16,038 $ 12,529 $ 9,210 $ 6,958 $ 5,087 Single 12,963 12,190 11,095 9,354 7,866 5,514 Primary 32,168 28,228 23,624 18,564 14,824 10,601 Pool 3,650 3,826 3,999 4,136 4,238 4,340 Total $ 35,818 $ 32,054 $ 27,623 $ 22,700 $ 19,062 $ 14,941

Portfolio Statistics

The table below shows primary portfolio trends, by quarter, for the last six quarters.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the quarter ended December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 June 30,

2016 March 31,

2016 December

31, 2015 September

30, 2015 ($ Values In Millions) New insurance written $ 5,240 $ 5,857 $ 5,838 $ 4,254 $ 4,547 $ 3,633 New risk written 1,244 1,415 1,411 1,016 1,105 887 Insurance in force (1) 32,168 28,228 23,624 18,564 14,824 10,601 Risk in force (1) 7,790 6,847 5,721 4,487 3,586 2,553 Policies in force (count) (1) 134,662 119,002 100,547 79,700 63,948 46,175 Weighted-average coverage (2) 24.2 % 24.3 % 24.2 % 24.2 % 24.2 % 24.1 % Loans in default (count) 179 115 79 55 36 20 Percentage of loans in default 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % - % Risk in force on defaulted loans $ 10 $ 6 $ 4 $ 3 $ 2 $ 1 Average premium yield (3) 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.49 % 0.52 % Annual persistency (4) 80.7 % 81.8 % 83.3 % 82.7 % 79.6 % 71.6 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.

(2) End of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF.

(3) Average premium yield is calculated by dividing primary net premiums earned, net of reinsurance, by average gross IIF for the period, annualized.

(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period.

The tables below reflect our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV), and purchase/refinance mix.

Primary NIW by FICO Three months ended December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 2,566 $ 2,975 $ 2,315 740-759 846 934 754 720-739 647 725 569 700-719 560 588 485 680-699 375 387 277 <=679 246 248 147 Total $ 5,240 $ 5,857 $ 4,547 Primary NIW by LTV Three months ended December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 355 $ 347 $ 219 90.01% to 95.00% 2,224 2,557 1,989 85.01% to 90.00% 1,580 1,844 1,559 85.00% and below 1,081 1,109 780 Total $ 5,240 $ 5,857 $ 4,547 Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix Three months ended December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 (In Millions) Purchase $ 3,776 $ 4,400 $ 3,138 Refinance 1,464 1,457 1,409 Total $ 5,240 $ 5,857 $ 4,547

The tables below show the primary weighted average FICO and the weighted average LTV, by policy type, for NIW in the quarters presented.

Weighted Average FICO December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 Monthly 746 748 750 Single 764 763 756 Weighted Average LTV December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 Monthly 92 % 91 % 92 % Single 90 90 91

The table below reflects a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year.

Primary IIF and RIF As of December 31, 2016 IIF RIF (In Millions) December 31, 2016 $ 20,193 $ 4,850 2015 10,071 2,472 2014 1,856 457 2013 48 11 Total $ 32,168 $ 7,790

The tables below reflect our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO, average loan size, LTV, and loan type.

Primary IIF by FICO As of December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 16,166 $ 14,258 $ 7,124 740-759 5,248 4,612 2,406 720-739 4,130 3,648 2,111 700-719 3,245 2,813 1,515 680-699 2,151 1,863 1,100 <=679 1,228 1,034 568 Total $ 32,168 $ 28,228 $ 14,824 Primary RIF by FICO As of December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 (In Millions) >= 760 $ 3,934 $ 3,470 $ 1,707 740-759 1,281 1,130 590 720-739 1,000 887 519 700-719 782 680 369 680-699 511 443 267 <=679 282 237 134 Total $ 7,790 $ 6,847 $ 3,586 Primary Average Loan Size by FICO As of December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 (In Thousands) >= 760 $ 250 $ 250 $ 246 740-759 241 240 235 720-739 235 235 229 700-719 233 233 228 680-699 224 224 219 <=679 210 209 207

Primary IIF by LTV As of December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 1,686 $ 1,363 $ 498 90.01% to 95.00% 14,358 12,644 6,583 85.01% to 90.00% 10,282 9,157 5,098 85.00% and below 5,842 5,064 2,645 Total $ 32,168 $ 28,228 $ 14,824 Primary RIF by LTV As of December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 (In Millions) 95.01% and above $ 467 $ 380 $ 139 90.01% to 95.00% 4,226 3,725 1,943 85.01% to 90.00% 2,439 2,174 1,210 85.00% and below 658 568 294 Total $ 7,790 $ 6,847 $ 3,586 Primary RIF by Loan Type As of December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 Fixed 99 % 98 % 98 % Adjustable rate mortgages: Less than five years - - - Five years and longer 1 2 2 Total 100 % 100 % 100 %

As of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, 100% of each of our pool IIF and RIF was comprised of insurance on fixed rate mortgages.

The table below reflects a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the following periods.

Primary IIF Three months ended December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 (In Millions) IIF, beginning of period $ 28,228 $ 23,624 $ 10,601 NIW 5,240 5,857 4,547 Cancellations and other reductions (1,300 ) (1,253 ) (324 ) IIF, end of period $ 32,168 $ 28,228 $ 14,824

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 California 13.6 % 13.2 % 12.9 % Texas 7.0 6.8 6.8 Virginia 6.5 6.6 5.2 Florida 4.5 4.7 5.3 Arizona 3.9 3.8 3.7 Colorado 3.9 4.0 4.2 Maryland 3.7 3.6 2.8 Michigan 3.7 3.9 4.4 Utah 3.7 3.6 3.0 Pennsylvania 3.6 3.6 3.7 Total 54.1 % 53.8 % 52.0 %

The following table shows portfolio data by origination year.

As of December 31, 2016 Origination year

Original

Insurance

Written

Remaining

Insurance in

Force %

Remaining

of Original

Insurance

Policies

Ever in

Force

Number of

Policies in

Force

Number

of Loans

in Default

# of

Claims

Paid Incurred

Loss Ratio

(Inception to

Date) (1)



Cumulative

default rate (2) ($ Values in Millions) 2013 $ 162 $ 48 30 % 655 239 - 1 - % 0.2 % 2014 3,451 1,857 54 % 14,786 9,003 48 3 2.6 % 0.3 % 2015 12,422 10,071 81 % 52,548 44,716 103 7 2.4 % 0.2 % 2016 21,189 20,192 95 % 83,633 80,704 28 - 0.6 % - % Total $ 37,224 $ 32,168 151,622 134,662 179 11

(1) The ratio of losses incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.

(2) The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses:

For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 (In Thousands) Beginning balance $ 2,133 $ 358 $ 679 $ 83 Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (90 ) - - - Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 2,043 358 679 83 Add claims incurred: Claims and claim expenses incurred: Current year (2) 654 341 2,457 699 Prior years (3) 149 30 (65 ) (49 ) Total claims and claims expenses incurred 803 371 2,392 650 Less claims paid: Claims and claim expenses paid: Current year (2) 171 50 171 50 Prior years (3) (29 ) - 196 4 Total claims and claim expenses paid 142 50 367 54 Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 2,704 679 2,704 679 Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 297 - 297 - Balance, December 31 $ 3,001 $ 679 $ 3,001 $ 679

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable on our 2016 quota-share reinsurance transaction. To date, ceded losses have been immaterial.

(2) Related to defaults occurring in the current year.

(3) Related to defaults occurring in prior years.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default.

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Beginning default inventory 115 20 36 4 Plus: new defaults 126 27 284 51 Less: cures (59 ) (10 ) (132 ) (17 ) Less: claims paid (3 ) (1 ) (9 ) (2 ) Ending default inventory 179 36 179 36

The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves.

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ($ Values In Thousands) Number of claims paid 3 1 9 2 Total amount paid for claims $ 136 $ 50 $ 367 $ 54 Average amount paid per claim $ 45 $ 50 $ 41 $ 27 Severity 65 % 104 % 64 % 44 %

Average reserve per default: As of December 31, 2016 As of December 31, 2015 (In Thousands) Case $ 15 $ 18 IBNR 2 1 Total $ 17 $ 19

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI.

As of December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 December 31, 2015 (In thousands) Available Assets $ 453,523 $ 488,635 $ 431,411 Net Risk-Based Required Assets 366,584 320,609 249,805 Asset charge % (1) 6.15 % 6.14 % 6.17 %

(1) Asset charge represents the risk based required asset amount as defined in the PMIERs, divided by the outstanding RIF on performing primary loans.