NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $61.6 Million

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) today reported net income of $61.6 million, or $1.01 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016. Results for the quarter include a tax benefit of $54.5 million resulting from reversal of the valuation allowance on the company's deferred tax asset and a charge of $1.7 million related to the change in fair value of outstanding warrants as a result of the company's higher stock price at Dec. 31, 2016. The company reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of ($4.8) million, or ($0.08) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Bradley Shuster, chairman and CEO of National MI, said, "We are proud of our performance in the fourth quarter and for the full year. In 2016 we achieved profitability, more than doubled insurance in force and premiums earned, negotiated a reinsurance treaty to support our growth, and solidified our position as a strong, returns-oriented mortgage insurance provider. We are excited about our growing operating leverage and returns profile, realizing the business model we envisioned at our founding. We want to thank our customers and employees, as well as business partners, lenders and shareholders for making it possible."

Shuster added, "Looking ahead, we believe 2017 will be an even better year as we continue to layer on more high-quality insurance in force and drive strong revenue growth while prudently managing expenses and risk. With our largely fixed expense base, we expect that the operating leverage we already have demonstrated will drive increasing profits and returns throughout the year."

  • As of December 31, 2016, the company had primary insurance-in-force of $32.2 billion, up 14% from $28.2 billion at the prior quarter end and up 117% over $14.8 billion as of December 31, 2015.
  • Premiums earned for the quarter were $32.8 million, up 3% from $31.8 million in the prior quarter and up 94% over $16.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.
  • NIW mix was 75% monthly premium product, which compares with 71% in the prior quarter and 45% in the fourth quarter of 2015.
  • Total underwriting and operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $23.3 million, including share-based compensation expense of $1.9 million. This compares with total underwriting and operating expenses of $24.0 million, including $1.8 million of share-based compensation, in the prior quarter, and $21.7 million, including $2.3 million of share-based compensation, in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Loss expense for the quarter was $0.8 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 2%.
  • As of the end of the fourth quarter, the company had approved master policies in place with 1,131 customers, up from 1,100 as of the end of the prior quarter, and up from 964 as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2015. Customers delivering NIW in the quarter grew to a new high of 638, which compares with 525 in the prior quarter and 500 in the same quarter a year ago.
  • At quarter-end, cash and investments were $677 million, including $74 million at the holding company, and book equity was $477 million, equal to $8.07 per share.
  • In 2016, the company generated $71.9 million of cash from operations, which compares with $41.5 million for 2015.
  • At quarter-end, the company had total PMIERs available assets of $454 million, which compares with risk- based required assets under PMIERs of $367 million.
   Quarter  Quarter  Quarter  Growth  Growth  
   Ended  Ended  Ended  Q/Q  Y/Y  
   12/31/2016  9/30/2016  12/31/2015        
Primary Insurance-in-Force ($billions)  32.17  28.22  14.82  14 %117 %
New Insurance Written - NIW ($billions)                 
 Monthly premium  3.90  4.16  2.03  -6 %92 %
 Single premium  1.34  1.70  2.52  -21 %-47 %
 Total  5.24  5.86  4.55  -11 %15 %
Premiums Earned ($millions)  32.83  31.81  16.88  3 %94 %
Underwriting & Operating Expense ($millions)  23.28  24.04  21.69  -3 %7 %
Loss Expense ($millions)  0.80  0.66  0.37  21 %116 %
Loss Ratio  2 %2 %2 %      
Cash & Investments ($millions)  677  686  617  -1 %10 %
Book Equity ($millions)  477  430  403  11 %18 %
Book Value per Share  8.07  7.28  6.85  11 %18 %
Approved Master Policies  1,131  1,100  964  3 %17 %
Customers Generating NIW  638  525  500  22 %28 %

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,  
  2016   2015   2016   2015  
Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data)  
 Net premiums earned $32,825   $16,880   $110,481   $45,506  
 Net investment income  3,634    2,078    13,751    7,246  
 Net realized investment gains (losses)  65    (121 )  (693 )  831  
 Other revenues  105    25    276    25  
Total revenues  36,629    18,862    123,815    53,608  
Expenses                    
 Insurance claims and claims expenses  800    371    2,392    650  
 Underwriting and operating expenses  23,281    21,686    93,223    80,599  
Total expenses  24,081    22,057    95,615    81,249  
Other (expense) income                    
 (Loss) gain from change in fair value of warrant liability  (1,713 )  431    (1,900 )  1,905  
 Interest expense  (3,777 )  (2,057 )  (14,848 )  (2,057 )
Total other (expense)  (5,490 )  (1,626 )  (16,748 )  (152 )
                
Income (loss) before income taxes  7,058    (4,821 )  11,452    (27,793 )
 Income tax benefit  (54,502 )  -    (54,389 )  -  
Net income (loss) $61,562   $(4,821 ) $65,841   $(27,793 )
                
Earnings (loss) per share                    
 Basic $1.04   $(0.08 ) $1.11   $(0.47 )
 Diluted $1.01   $(0.08 ) $1.08   $(0.47 )
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding                    
 Basic  59,140,011    58,781,566    59,070,948    58,683,194  
 Diluted  61,229,338    58,781,566    60,829,372    58,683,194  
                
Loss Ratio(1)  2 %  2 %  2 %  1 %
Expense Ratio(2)  71    128    84    177  
Combined ratio  73 %  131 %  87 %  179 %
                
Net income (loss) $61,562   $(4,821 ) $65,841   $(27,793 )
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:                    
 Net unrealized (losses) gains in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax expense of $1,178, and $0 for the years ended December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively and $1,178, and $0 for the quarters ended December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015  (16,196 )  (3,503 )  1,429    (3,518 )
 Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains) included in net loss, net of tax expense of $0 for all periods presented  (65)    603    758    (349 )
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax  (16,261 )  (2,900 )  2,187    (3,867 )
Comprehensive income (loss) $45,301   $(7,700 ) $68,028   $(31,660 )

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Consolidated balance sheets December 31, 2016   December 31, 2015  
Assets (In Thousands, except for share data)  
 Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $630,688 and $564,319 as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively) $628,969   $559,235  
 Cash and cash equivalents  47,746    57,317  
 Premiums receivable  13,728    5,143  
 Accrued investment income  3,421    2,873  
 Prepaid expenses  1,991    1,428  
 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net  30,109    17,530  
 Software and equipment, net  20,402    15,201  
 Intangible assets and goodwill  3,634    3,634  
 Prepaid reinsurance premiums  37,921    -  
 Deferred tax asset, net  53,274    -  
 Other assets  542    90  
Total assets $841,737   $662,451  
   
Liabilities          
 Term loan $144,353   $143,939  
 Unearned premiums  152,906    90,773  
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses  25,297    22,725  
 Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses  3,001    679  
 Reinsurance funds withheld  30,633    -  
 Deferred ceding commission  4,831    -  
 Warrant liability, at fair value  3,367    1,467  
 Deferred tax liability, net  -    137  
Total liabilities  364,388    259,720  
Commitments and contingencies          
   
Shareholders' equity          
 Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 59,145,161 and 58,807,825 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized)  591    588  
 Additional paid-in capital  576,927    570,340  
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (5,287 )  (7,474 )
 Accumulated deficit  (94,882 )  (160,723 )
Total shareholders' equity  477,349    402,731  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $841,737   $662,451  
Historical Quarterly Data 2016   2015  
  December
31,		   September
30		   June 30   March 31   December 31   September
30		  
Revenues (In Thousands, except for share data)  
 Net premiums earned $32,825   $31,808   $26,041   $19,807   $16,880   $12,834  
 Net investment income  3,634    3,544    3,342    3,231    2,078    1,884  
   
 Net realized investment gains (losses)  65    66    61    (885 )  (121 )  (15 )
 Other revenues  105    102    37    32    25    -  
Total revenues  36,629    35,520    29,481    22,185    18,862    14,703  
Expenses                              
 Insurance claims and claims expenses  800    664    470    458    371    181  
 Underwriting and operating expenses  23,281    24,037    23,234    22,672    21,686    19,653  
Total expenses  24,081    24,701    23,704    23,130    22,057    19,834  
   
Other (expense) income (1)  (5,490 )  (4,530 )  (3,766 )  (2,962 )  (1,626 )  332  
   
Income (loss) before income taxes  7,058    6,289    2,011    (3,907 )  (4,821 )  (4,799 )
 Income tax (benefit) expense  (54,502 )  114    -    -    -    -  
Net income (loss) $61,562   $6,175   $2,011   $(3,907 ) $(4,821 ) $(4,799 )
   
Earnings (loss) per share                              
 Basic $1.04   $0.10   $0.03   $(0.07 ) $(0.08 ) $(0.08 )
 Diluted $1.01   $0.10    0.03    (0.07 )  (0.08 )  (0.08 )
   
Weighted average common shares                              
outstanding                              
Basic  59,140,011    59,130,401    59,105,613    58,936,694    58,781,566    58,741,328  
Diluted  61,229,338    60,284,746    59,830,899    58,936,694    58,781,566    58,741,328  
   
Other data                              
Loss Ratio (2)  2 %  2 %  2 %  2 %  2 %  1 %
Expense Ratio (3)  71 %  76 %  89 %  114 %  128 %  153 %
Combined ratio  73 %  78 %  91 %  117 %  131 %  155 %

(1) Other (expense) income includes the gain from change in fair value of warrant liability, gain from settlement of warrants, and interest expense.
(2) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for insurance claims and claims expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below show primary and pool NIW and IIF, by quarter, for the last six quarters.

 
Primary NIW Three months ended
 

 December
31, 2016		  September
30, 2016		  June 30,
2016		  March 31,
2016		  December
31, 2015		  September
30, 2015
 (In Millions)
Monthly $3,904  $4,162  $3,700  $2,492  $2,029  $1,582
Single  1,336   1,695   2,138   1,762   2,518   2,051
Primary $5,240  $5,857  $5,838  $4,254  $4,547  $3,633
 
Primary and pool IIF As of
  December 31,
2016		  September
30, 2016		  June 30, 2016  March 31,
2016		  December 31,
2015		  September
30, 2015
  (In Millions)
Monthly $19,205  $16,038  $12,529  $9,210  $6,958  $5,087
Single  12,963   12,190   11,095   9,354   7,866   5,514
Primary  32,168   28,228   23,624   18,564   14,824   10,601
 
Pool  3,650   3,826   3,999   4,136   4,238   4,340
Total $35,818  $32,054  $27,623  $22,700  $19,062  $14,941

Portfolio Statistics

The table below shows primary portfolio trends, by quarter, for the last six quarters.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the quarter ended  
  December
31, 2016		   September
30, 2016		   June 30,
2016		   March 31,
2016		   December
31, 2015		   September
30, 2015		  
   ($ Values In Millions)  
New insurance written $5,240   $5,857   $5,838   $4,254   $4,547   $3,633  
New risk written  1,244    1,415    1,411    1,016    1,105    887  
Insurance in force (1)  32,168    28,228    23,624    18,564    14,824    10,601  
Risk in force (1)  7,790    6,847    5,721    4,487    3,586    2,553  
Policies in force (count) (1)  134,662    119,002    100,547    79,700    63,948    46,175  
Weighted-average coverage (2)  24.2 %  24.3 %  24.2 %  24.2 %  24.2 %  24.1 %
Loans in default (count)  179    115    79    55    36    20  
Percentage of loans in default  0.1 %  0.1 %  0.1 %  0.1 %  0.1 %  - %
   
Risk in force on defaulted loans $10   $6   $4   $3   $2   $1  
Average premium yield (3)  0.44 %  0.48 %  0.47 %  0.45 %  0.49 %  0.52 %
Annual persistency (4)  80.7 %  81.8 %  83.3 %  82.7 %  79.6 %  71.6 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.
(2) End of period risk in force (RIF) divided by IIF.
(3) Average premium yield is calculated by dividing primary net premiums earned, net of reinsurance, by average gross IIF for the period, annualized.
(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after any 12-month period.

The tables below reflect our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV), and purchase/refinance mix.

 
Primary NIW by FICO Three months ended
  December 31, 2016  September 30, 2016  December 31, 2015
  (In Millions)
 >= 760 $2,566  $2,975  $2,315
 740-759  846   934   754
 720-739  647   725   569
 700-719  560   588   485
 680-699  375   387   277
 <=679  246   248   147
Total $5,240  $5,857  $4,547
 
 
Primary NIW by LTV Three months ended
  December 31, 2016  September 30, 2016  December 31, 2015
  (In Millions)
 95.01% and above $355  $347  $219
 90.01% to 95.00%  2,224   2,557   1,989
 85.01% to 90.00%  1,580   1,844   1,559
 85.00% and below  1,081   1,109   780
Total $5,240  $5,857  $4,547
 
 
Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix Three months ended
  December 31, 2016  September 30, 2016  December 31, 2015
  (In Millions)
 Purchase $3,776  $4,400  $3,138
 Refinance  1,464   1,457   1,409
Total $5,240  $5,857  $4,547

The tables below show the primary weighted average FICO and the weighted average LTV, by policy type, for NIW in the quarters presented.

Weighted Average FICO            
  December 31, 2016   September 30, 2016   December 31, 2015  
Monthly 746   748   750  
Single 764   763   756  
   
   
Weighted Average LTV            
  December 31, 2016   September 30, 2016   December 31, 2015  
Monthly 92 % 91 % 92 %
Single 90   90   91  

The table below reflects a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year.

Primary IIF and RIF As of December 31, 2016
  IIF  RIF
   (In Millions)
December 31, 2016 $20,193  $4,850
2015  10,071   2,472
2014  1,856   457
2013  48   11
Total $32,168  $7,790

The tables below reflect our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO, average loan size, LTV, and loan type.

Primary IIF by FICO As of
  December 31, 2016  September 30, 2016  December 31, 2015
  (In Millions)
 >= 760 $16,166  $14,258  $7,124
 740-759  5,248   4,612   2,406
 720-739  4,130   3,648   2,111
 700-719  3,245   2,813   1,515
 680-699  2,151   1,863   1,100
 <=679  1,228   1,034   568
Total $32,168  $28,228  $14,824
 
 
Primary RIF by FICO As of
  December 31, 2016  September 30, 2016  December 31, 2015
  (In Millions)
 >= 760 $3,934  $3,470  $1,707
 740-759  1,281   1,130   590
 720-739  1,000   887   519
 700-719  782   680   369
 680-699  511   443   267
 <=679  282   237   134
Total $7,790  $6,847  $3,586
 
 
Primary Average Loan Size by FICO As of
  December 31, 2016  September 30, 2016  December 31, 2015
  (In Thousands)
 >= 760 $250  $250  $246
 740-759  241   240   235
 720-739  235   235   229
 700-719  233   233   228
 680-699  224   224   219
 <=679  210   209   207
Primary IIF by LTV As of  
  December 31, 2016   September 30, 2016   December 31, 2015  
  (In Millions)  
  95.01% and above $1,686   $1,363   $498  
  90.01% to 95.00%  14,358    12,644    6,583  
  85.01% to 90.00%  10,282    9,157    5,098  
  85.00% and below  5,842    5,064    2,645  
Total $32,168   $28,228   $14,824  
   
   
Primary RIF by LTV As of  
  December 31, 2016   September 30, 2016   December 31, 2015  
  (In Millions)  
  95.01% and above $467   $380   $139  
  90.01% to 95.00%  4,226    3,725    1,943  
  85.01% to 90.00%  2,439    2,174    1,210  
  85.00% and below  658    568    294  
Total $7,790   $6,847   $3,586  
   
   
Primary RIF by Loan Type As of  
  December 31, 2016   September 30, 2016   December 31, 2015  
   
 Fixed  99 %  98 %  98 %
 Adjustable rate mortgages:               
  Less than five years  -    -    -  
  Five years and longer  1    2    2  
Total  100 %  100 %  100 %

As of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, 100% of each of our pool IIF and RIF was comprised of insurance on fixed rate mortgages.

The table below reflects a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the following periods.

Primary IIF Three months ended  
  December 31, 2016   September 30, 2016   December 31, 2015  
  (In Millions)  
IIF, beginning of period $28,228   $23,624   $10,601  
 NIW  5,240    5,857    4,547  
 Cancellations and other reductions  (1,300 )  (1,253 )  (324 )
IIF, end of period $32,168   $28,228   $14,824  

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of  
  December 31, 2016   September 30, 2016   December 31, 2015  
California 13.6 % 13.2 % 12.9 %
Texas 7.0   6.8   6.8  
Virginia 6.5   6.6   5.2  
Florida 4.5   4.7   5.3  
Arizona 3.9   3.8   3.7  
Colorado 3.9   4.0   4.2  
Maryland 3.7   3.6   2.8  
Michigan 3.7   3.9   4.4  
Utah 3.7   3.6   3.0  
Pennsylvania 3.6   3.6   3.7  
Total 54.1 % 53.8 % 52.0 %

The following table shows portfolio data by origination year.

  As of December 31, 2016  
Origination year
Original
Insurance
Written		  
Remaining
Insurance in
Force		  %
Remaining
of Original
Insurance		   
Policies
Ever in
Force		  
Number of
Policies in
Force		  
Number
of Loans
in Default		  
# of
Claims
Paid		  Incurred
Loss Ratio
(Inception to
Date) (1)		   

Cumulative
default rate (2)		  
  ($ Values in Millions)  
2013 $162  $48  30 % 655  239  -  1  - % 0.2 %
2014  3,451   1,857  54 % 14,786  9,003  48  3  2.6 % 0.3 %
2015  12,422   10,071  81 % 52,548  44,716  103  7  2.4 % 0.2 %
2016  21,189   20,192  95 % 83,633  80,704  28  -  0.6 % - %
Total $37,224  $32,168      151,622  134,662  179  11         

(1) The ratio of losses incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2) The sum of claims paid ever to date and notices of default as of the end of the period divided by policies ever in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claims expenses:

  For the three months ended December 31,  
For the year ended December 31,		  
  2016   2015  2016   2015  
  (In Thousands)  
Beginning balance $2,133   $358  $679   $83  
Less reinsurance recoverables (1)  (90 )  -   -    -  
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables  2,043    358   679    83  
   
Add claims incurred:                   
 Claims and claim expenses incurred:                   
  Current year (2)  654    341   2,457    699  
  Prior years (3)  149    30   (65 )  (49 )
Total claims and claims expenses incurred  803    371   2,392    650  
   
Less claims paid:                   
 Claims and claim expenses paid:                   
  Current year (2)  171    50   171    50  
  Prior years (3)  (29 )  -   196    4  
Total claims and claim expenses paid  142    50   367    54  
   
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables  2,704    679   2,704    679  
Add reinsurance recoverables (1)  297    -   297    -  
Balance, December 31 $3,001   $679  $3,001   $679  

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable on our 2016 quota-share reinsurance transaction. To date, ceded losses have been immaterial.
(2) Related to defaults occurring in the current year.
(3) Related to defaults occurring in prior years.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default.

  Three months ended   Year ended  
  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
  2016   2015   2016   2015  
Beginning default inventory 115   20   36   4  
Plus: new defaults 126   27   284   51  
Less: cures (59 ) (10 ) (132 ) (17 )
Less: claims paid (3 ) (1 ) (9 ) (2 )
Ending default inventory 179   36   179   36  

The following tables provide details of our claims and reserves.

  Three months ended   Year ended  
  December 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
  2016   2015   2016   2015  
  ($ Values In Thousands)  
Number of claims paid  3    1    9    2  
Total amount paid for claims $136   $50   $367   $54  
Average amount paid per claim $45   $50   $41   $27  
Severity  65 %  104 %  64 %  44 %
Average reserve per default: As of December 31, 2016  As of December 31, 2015
  (In Thousands)
Case $15  $18
IBNR  2   1
Total $17  $19

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by National MI.

  As of  
  December 31, 2016   September 30, 2016   December 31, 2015  
  (In thousands)  
Available Assets $453,523   $488,635   $431,411  
Net Risk-Based Required Assets  366,584    320,609    249,805  
   
Asset charge % (1)  6.15 %  6.14 %  6.17 %

(1) Asset charge represents the risk based required asset amount as defined in the PMIERs, divided by the outstanding RIF on performing primary loans.

