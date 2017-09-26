NMI Holdings, Inc. Third Annual Investor Day Scheduled for November 17, 2017

SOURCE: NMI Holdings, Inc.
September 26, 2017 14:56 ET
EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH), today announced that it will be hosting its third annual Investor Day on Friday, November 17, 2017, from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm Eastern time, at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be webcast live and archived on the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website, www.nationalmi.com.
NMI Holdings, Inc. Third Annual Investor Day November 17, 2017 8:30 am-12:00 pm ET St. Regis Hotel Two East 55th Street, at Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10022
To attend in person, please follow the link below:
Register Here
To reply via email, please send your response to: investor.relations@nationalmi.com.
About NMI Holdings
NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.
Investor Contact John M. Swenson Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasuryjohn.swenson@nationalmi.com (510) 788-8417
