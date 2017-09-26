News Room

SOURCE: NMI Holdings, Inc.

September 26, 2017 14:56 ET

NMI Holdings, Inc. Third Annual Investor Day Scheduled for November 17, 2017

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH), today announced that it will be hosting its third annual Investor Day on Friday, November 17, 2017, from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm Eastern time, at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be webcast live and archived on the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website, www.nationalmi.com.

NMI Holdings, Inc.
Third Annual Investor Day
November 17, 2017
8:30 am-12:00 pm ET
St. Regis Hotel
Two East 55th Street, at Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10022

To attend in person, please follow the link below:

Register Here

To reply via email, please send your response to: investor.relations@nationalmi.com.

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Contact Information

