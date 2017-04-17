NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2017 Financial Results on May 4, 2017

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - NMI Holdings, Inc., ( NASDAQ : NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2017 after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S., or (914) 495-8578 for international callers using Conference ID: 3499361, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

A replay of the webcast as well as the earnings press release and any supplemental information will be available on the company's website.

