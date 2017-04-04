No Barriers Summit prepares to transform lives

Summer event at Lake Tahoe highlights accessibility, innovative technology

FORT COLLINS, CO--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - More than a thousand people will arrive in North Lake Tahoe, CA, June 1-4, for the 8th annual No Barriers Summit. Produced by national non-profit No Barriers USA, this annual festival brings together families, youth, educators, veterans, inventors, speakers, performers, and people with a wide range of disabilities. The diverse nature of the Summit's attendees belies a common theme - the desire to overcome barriers.

This year's Summit intends to show participants that anything is possible. After 4 days of inspirational storytelling, over 40 accessible activities, and high-tech presentations, No Barriers promises Summit attendees will leave transformed.

"We gather people from all walks of life and inspire them to discover their full potential," says No Barriers co-founder and world renowned blind adventurer Erik Weihenmayer, whose new book "No Barriers" recently hit shelves. "The Summit challenges us all to step out of our comfort zones, try new things, and return home feeling empowered to never let barriers stop us."

Weihenmayer, who has been featured on the cover of TIME magazine, on HBO Real Sports, and is currently in demand on the corporate speaker circuit, will be featured during the Summit's closing ceremonies and will lead a group of VIP ticket holders on an exclusive day hike.

Also among the star-studded lineup of entertainment, Marlee Matlin will speak about her achievements as an Oscar-winning deaf actress and sign language advocate. Platinum recording artists X Ambassadors, whose keyboardist Casey Harris is blind, will give an intimate on-stage interview and acoustic performance.

Other headliners include American Patriot of Character Award-winner Noah Galloway, "From Homeless to Harvard" bestselling author Liz Murray, and comedian/author and social media sensation Zach Anner. Performances from wheelchair dance company Infinite Flow and the spoken word singing combination of duo Azure Antoinette and Emily Rex, known as Spare Pages, add to the eclectic flavor of the Summit.

With inclusion rising to the top of the needs lists for an increasing percentage of Americans, events like the Summit open new doors. For those with physical (or invisible) disabilities related to mobility, cognition, vision, hearing, trauma, or chronic health conditions, the Summit offers a safe environment to awaken dormant adventurous spirits.

Past Summit attendee Daniel Adams said, "No Barriers changed my life. The Summit allowed me to step away from my everyday problems to clear my mind and envision how I want to live."

This year's Summit is set to be the largest gathering to date, with over 1000 in attendance. It will also be one of the most accessible and inclusive events, due in part to the experience and attention that the Resort at Squaw Creek brings to bear to serve guests with disabilities.

Major Summit sponsors include Coors Light, Philips, Vision Service Providers (VSP) and Wells Fargo. Brent Shafer, CEO of Philips North America, commented, "If you are considering sponsoring the No Barriers Summit, I would urge you to do it. It's a wonderful organization with incredible people and it's a way to make a difference in the world."

For more information about the Summit, visit NoBarriersSummit.org.

The No Barriers Summit is a premiere immersive event that brings together people of all abilities who are transcending barriers to unleash their fullest potential and live a life of purpose. The Summit provides inspirational storytelling, curriculum to live by, authentic experiences, a showcase of innovations to prove that anything is possible, and connection to others who will help you get from where you are to where you want to be. This is all packaged in a four-day event that feels like an outdoor festival and has the energy of a live concert. No Barriers is an inclusive community and the entire Summit experience is accessible. This event is for anyone interested in breaking barriers within themselves, their communities, and maybe the world.

No Barriers USA

What barriers do you face? This question lies at the heart of our organization. Whether in our personal lives, at work, or in our communities, we all face challenges that can prevent us from reaching our full potential. At No Barriers, we believe that what's within you is stronger than what's in your way. No Barriers empowers people of all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose, and give back to the world, all through our ground-breaking curriculum, the No Barriers Life. Learn more about No Barriers at NoBarriersUSA.org.

