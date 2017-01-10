No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans for 2017 "Warriors to Summits" Expedition

Veterans with disabilities can apply for the journey through March 5, 2017

FORT COLLINS, CO--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - No Barriers Warriors and Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE : WFC) are seeking veterans with disabilities for the 2017 Warriors to Summits Expedition. The epic journey is designed to provide rigorous mental and physical challenges that help veterans reflect on their past, recognize where they are now, and develop a vision for their future so they may successfully transition to civilian life after military service.

Four years ago, Wells Fargo expanded its commitment to helping military service members, veterans and military families by sponsoring the Warriors to Summits expedition to Mount Whitney, the highest summit in the contiguous United States. In the years since the Mount Whitney expedition, Warriors to Summits has continued to change lives of veterans with disabilities with the support of Wells Fargo.

"The 48 veterans who have participated in Warriors to Summits over the years have made great strides in their personal lives," said Jerry Quinn, Wells Fargo Military & Veterans Program Manager. "Their personal stories of overcoming barriers through this experience have been an inspiration to many of their friends, and families, our Wells Fargo team members, as well as the communities we serve."

The 2017 Warriors to Summits Expedition will include a team of 12 veterans who will participate in two training sessions, the capstone expedition in Alaska, a No Barriers curriculum designed to help participants overcome their personal barriers and unleash their potential.

The training and expedition schedule is as follows:

Training I: June 15-19, Rocky Mountains, Colorado

Training II: July 14-20, Wind River Range, Wyoming

Expedition: September 6-18, Denali National Park, Alaska

The training sessions are necessary to help the veterans build the skills needed to attempt the successful climb of Mount Brooks in the iconic central Alaskan Range in Denali National Park and Preserve. The Colorado training will focus on climbing glaciers, while the Wyoming training will focus on adjusting to high altitudes. The team plans to reach the summit of Mount Brooks on September 11, 2017. After the expedition, the veterans and the No Barriers Warriors leaders will gather for a post-expedition developmental session later in the fall, which is an important part of the meaningful engagement phase.

No Barriers Warriors Program Director and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, John Toth, believes the meaningful engagement phase following the expedition is an important distinguishing factor of the program. "Returning from an expedition is kind of like returning from a deployment," Toth said. "You look for someone to connect with again. Someone to reflect on your journey, and remind you of the goals you set."

To apply or nominate a veteran for the 2017 Warriors to Summits expedition, please visit WarriorsToSummits.org. Applications and nominations will be accepted through March 5, 2017.

About No Barriers Warriors

No Barriers Warriors is a program of No Barriers USA, a non-profit organization, whose mission is to unleash the potential of the human spirit. The program empowers veterans with disabilities to overcome barriers and unleash their potential. Their experiences serve as both an opportunity for growth and catalyst for change as these brave men and women stretch boundaries, build teams, innovate through adversity and step up to lead and serve others. Complementing the reintegration process, this program provides quality transformative experiences that inspire warriors to grow and continue to contribute their absolute best to the world. For more information about No Barriers USA, please visit nobarriersusa.org.

About Wells Fargo's Commitment to Military and Veterans

Wells Fargo has been committed to service members, veterans and their families for more than 160 years. In 2012, the company created the Military & Veteran Affairs Program to expand its outreach to members of the military, veterans, and their families who may be facing financial hardships as part of its commitment to helping communities succeed.

Since 2012, Wells Fargo has:

Donated more than 300 homes, valued at over $50 million, to veterans in all 50 states.

Hired more than 6,300 veterans, and participated in more than 850 military job fairs.

More than 200 team members are on military leave at any given time.

Launched Hands on Banking ® for Military, a financial education program that has been viewed by more than 300,000 people since July 2013

for Military, a financial education program that has been viewed by more than 300,000 people since July 2013 Donated more than $20 million to military- and veteran-related nonprofits.