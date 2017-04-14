No credibility to the online claim of a compromise of EastNets customer information on its SWIFT service bureau

NEW YORK, NY and DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES--(Marketwired - Apr 14, 2017) - EastNets (eastnets.com), a world leader in innovative financial compliance solutions, announced today that the reports of an alleged hacker-compromised EastNets Service Bureau (ENSB) network is totally false and unfounded. The EastNets Network internal Security Unit has ran a complete check of its servers and found no hacker compromise or any vulnerabilities.

The EastNets Service Bureau runs on a separate secure network that cannot be accessed over the public networks. The photos shown on twitter, claiming compromised information, is about pages that are outdated and obsolete, generated on a low-level internal server that is retired since 2013.

"While we cannot ascertain the information that has been published, we can confirm that no EastNets customer data has been compromised in any way. EastNets continues to guarantee the complete safety and security of its customers' data with the highest levels of protection from its SWIFT certified Service bureau," Hazem Mulhim, CEO and founder EastNets.

About EastNets

EastNets, established in 1984, is a trusted global leader in compliance, payment, and cloud solutions and services, serving over 1,000 customers in 120 countries, including 22 of the top 50 global banks. The company has more than two decades of experience in the financial compliance industry, and in 2014 was competitively ranked in the Chartis 100 RiskTech report.