Noble Capital Markets Media Finance and Investor Program at NAB SHOW, Vegas -- Hosts of Pawn Stars, Bar Rescue, Larry King and Facebook to Headline

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Noble Capital Markets (Noble) announced today that it will host its Fourth Annual Media, Finance and Investor Program produced in Partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), April 24-25, 2017. The Program is an official event at the NAB SHOW -- the world's largest electronic media show with more than 100,000 attending. The event will feature individual company presentations, provocative panel presentations and the opportunity for investors to meet on a one-on-one basis with corporate executives.

For 2017, the program has moved from the Wynn / Encore to the heart of the NAB Show -- the 73 acre, 2.4 million square-feet LVCC. Program meetings will be held on the second floor of the "North Hall," directly above the facility main entrance and featured exhibitors. The move marks the first year that NAB has designated a "Super Session" as part of the Noble Program. As the name implies, these are among the best-attended events at The NAB Show with audiences in excess of 600. In the planning of the Session, Noble looked for recognizable names who could bring behind-the-scenes stories about what it takes to bridge the worlds of business and entertainment. Rick Harrison, co-owner of Gold & Silver Pawn and reality TV personality from "Pawn Stars" will join Jon Taffer, executive producer and host of "Bar Rescue" as well as the CEO of INvelop Entertainment (the film, television and digital production company). The one-and-only Larry King will interview these hit makers. The session, entitled "Celebrity Executive Officers: How these CEOs Manage Reality," promises to be a lively exchange of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders who have transitioned their business successes into hit television series (LVCC , Monday, April 24, 2017 - 4:15pm-5:00pm Room N247-N251).

Noble has developed a program tailored to offer institutional investors, as well interested attendees of the NAB Show, a detailed and in-depth look at the media and entertainment space. "In partnership with NAB, we will take a deep dive into all aspects of media from traditional to advanced electronic and social media. If you are a generalist, media analyst or portfolio manager who has interest in this important sector, this is not an event you should miss," said Michael Kupinski, Noble's Director of Equity Research and a 33-year media analyst veteran. The program includes individual corporate presentations from Gray TV, Tegna, Entravision, Entercom, Salem Media, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar, E.W. Scripps, tronc and SeaChange. The final presentation of the program will be from social media giant Facebook; a fireside chat with Rob Goldman, VP Ads Growth and Solutions, who will discuss the latest advertising initiatives at Facebook, including their video expansion, measurement strategy and Audience Network, among other themes (LVCC , Tuesday, April 25, 2017 - 3:30pm-4:30pm Room N238-N240).

Panels include The Advertising Outlook featuring CBS Corporation's David Poltrack; ATSC 3.0; The Washington Outlook featuring FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly; How Programmatic is Coming to TV; How Artificial Intelligence is Changing the Advertising Industry, and; How Data & Analytics Enable Advertisers to Improve ROI.

As this Program is an official NAB SHOW event, NAB members and guests may gain access to the Program using a SMART Pass, Flex Pass or Session 3-Pack. Qualified investors will gain complimentary access to the MFIP as well as the exhibitor hall. Contact Noble for details. Individual corporate presentations are closed to the press.

Program locations at the Las Vegas Convention Center:

Monday, April 24, 9am-4pm - LVCC N222

Monday, April 24 SUPER SESSION - 4:15pm-5pm - LVCC -N247-251

Tuesday, April 25, 9am-4:30pm - LVCC N238-N240

The MFIP is a NobleCon event at NAB Show, produced in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters and Noble Capital Markets. For Program Information, contact Mark Pinvidic: mpinvidic@noblecapitalmarkets.com

Schedule Details: NAB SHOW Website: http://www.nabshow.com/-education/media-finance-and-investment-program

