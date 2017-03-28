Noble Iron Announces Additional Financing

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Noble Iron Inc. ("Noble Iron," or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE:NIR) announced a $3 million loan facility, of which $2 million has been committed, to fund working capital and growth initiatives. The loan has a term of one year and is secured by assets of the Company. Terms of the financing include an annual interest rate of 15%, paid quarterly, with no principal payments due until maturity, and an early exit fee in the amount of 12% if the loan is repaid within six months and 10% if paid back beyond six months. Related parties participated for $1.5 million of the committed proceeds.

About Noble Iron Inc. (NIR: TSX Venture Exchange)

Noble Iron Inc. is a technology company that offers on-demand construction equipment, and software applications to equipment owners and users to manage their equipment's lifecycle. The company operates in equipment rental, equipment sales, and software for construction and industrial equipment users and owners.

Noble Iron Inc.'s equipment rental and dealership operations do business under the name, "Noble Iron", and currently serve customers in California. Noble Iron offers construction and industrial equipment and accessories for rent and for sale.

Noble Iron Inc.'s software segment operates under the name, "Texada Software". Texada offers cloud or client-based software applications for equipment rental companies, equipment dealerships, construction companies, general contractors, and any construction or industrial equipment user, including mechanics, and logistics and service technicians. Texada Software's applications manage the entire equipment lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental & sales transactions; inventory location, utilization, maintenance and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis. Texada's software applications include, SRM (Systematic Rental Management), FleetLogic, Insight and Gateway.

