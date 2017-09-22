Noble Iron Pledges Support and Day of Service for Hurricane Harvey Victims

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 22, 2017) - The impact of Hurricane Harvey cannot be understated. At Noble Iron, we have employees, families and friends who have been affected by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with everyone in the Texas and Louisiana regions. Those people need our immediate help and support.

To help those negatively impacted by Harvey, Noble Iron has made a $10,000 donation to Red Cross. We encourage others who are able to make a positive contribution. It's times like these that we need to come together and do whatever we can to rally around our neighbors and community.

Additionally, on November 16th, the Noble Iron team will be in Houston serving meals to those in need. Location and time will be announced on a later date.

Anyone interested in joining Noble Iron on that day of service please contact: brandon.matthews@nobleiron.com

