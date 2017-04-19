NOHO Inks Deal for Nationwide Distribution

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - NOHO, Inc. ( OTC : DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

The Company is pleased to announce the signing of a national sales and distribution agreement with BNG Enterprises, Inc. ("BNG"), located in Tempe, Arizona (www.bngprodx.com). The agreement provides BNG the exclusive rights to sell the NOHO 2oz Shot throughout its nationwide retail stores as well as online sales through Amazon®.

BNG has been a leading manufacturer in the natural foods and supplements industry for over 20 years. BNG's products can be found in thousands of retailers across the country. Our NOHO 2oz Shot will now be placed into the BNG sales engine, with the ability to be sold in national chains such as GNC and Vitamin Shoppe, in addition to independent smoke shops, vape shops and health stores. BNG's sales force will be putting the Shot into its national distribution in all major markets with concentration in California, New York and Florida.

David Mersky, NOHO's CEO, stated, "NOHO is proud to announce this deal with BNG Enterprises and is excited to begin moving product into retail stores across the country. In addition to its core strength in selling to retail smoke shops and vape stores, where NOHO is a natural fit, BNG also has established relationships with big box retailers, convenience stores and the supermarket space. This deal brings NOHO the ability to manufacture, warehouse and ship product through a well-established sales and distribution partner with a stellar reputation. This is just the beginning of what we envision to be a long-term relationship."

The Company is in the process of moving inventory to BNG for immediate distribution. BNG will also be managing all online sales of NOHO products through Amazon®, taking advantage of a streamlined delivery system with all of the Amazon® Prime and related benefits.

"We are really excited to enter this relationship with BNG. Not only does this put in place a solid structure to handle both retail and online sales, but it offers NOHO a logistical solution to be able to move the product into stores that we did not have before," said Mersky. "In terms of the near future, we are currently in talks with a producer of cutting edge cannabis products to bring into NOHO through acquisition. BNG's targeted distribution in the smoke and vape shop arenas has essentially set the table for us to be able to bring these products to market. I look forward to providing an update on this very soon."

For additional information on NOHO please visit www.nohodrink.com and our full product site at www.imbutek.com and at INSTAGRAM, as well as at TWITTER

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

