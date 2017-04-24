Nokia & Kaltura Partner to Provide Next Generation TV Viewing Experience

Joint customers can now enjoy the combination of Kaltura's market-leading TV Platform and Nokia's IP Video technology and Systems Integration Expertise.

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, today announced that it has entered into partnership with Nokia. Kaltura's TV Platform provides a flexible solution for content and service providers who want to launch an OTT TV service quickly and cost-effectively. Nokia, in addition to being a leader in the telecommunications space, provides market leading IP video delivery and storage platforms in addition to a deep systems integration practice. Kaltura and Nokia have joined forces to facilitate a more personalized and monetized viewing experience for customers worldwide.

Together, Nokia and Kaltura, with a wide array of live deployments for tier-1 operators and media companies worldwide, offer a comprehensive and modular solution that enables customers to benefit from Nokia's Velocix product family and vast experience and capabilities together with Kaltura's proven TV Platform. Nokia will bring Kaltura's expertise to their global customers, enabling them to meet their business goals better while providing a personalized experience to their own consumers and Kaltura will integrate Nokia's IP Video products and use Nokia's systems integration experience to further enhance their customers solutions. The offering includes some of the industry's most advanced technology and capabilities, including Cloud DVR, CDN, flexible monetization models, social media integration and more.

"Today's TV landscape is constantly evolving into a personal experience for each and every user on their preferred devices," stated Paul Larbey, Head of Nokia's IP Video Business Division,. "Joining forces with Kaltura allows us to ensure that our customers keep pace, and enjoy new revenue streams from advanced OTT services."

"Media companies, content owners, operators and service providers are all delving into the OTT TV world, looking to reach their audiences and keep their attention," said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. "Key considerations for any current TV offering include monetization flexibility, excellent cross-device user experiences, and the ability to scale quickly and cost effectively -- Kaltura's TV platform addresses exactly these main elements, which is even further enhanced by the great products and impeccable services provided by Nokia."

Kaltura's new partnership with Nokia comes on the heels of numerous successful deployments around the world where Nokia and Kaltura had been chosen and sourced separately by the Telcos. This partnership will bring about tighter integration, increased synergy, and a more streamlined engagement for customers with both Nokia and Kaltura.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the OTT TV (Over the Top TV), OVP (Online Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform, and as the one with the widest use-case and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, media companies, service providers and educational institutions and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, in work, and at school. The company is committed to its core values of openness, flexibility, and collaboration, and is the initiator and backer of the world's leading open-source video-management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members.

The Kaltura Media and Telecom Business Unit is focused on solutions for service providers, and media companies looking to create next generation TV experiences. The Kaltura TV Platform enables customers to quickly launch a comprehensive Pay TV service with advanced monetization, social interaction and personalization tools. Kaltura OTT TV provides a cross-device experience for all content types - live, VOD and catch-up. For more information visit www.kaltura.com.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader innovating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com

With a leading product portfolio and a global team of 750 video experts, Nokia draws on deep knowledge, an end-to-end systems integration practice and premium partners to help service providers bring these advanced services to market.

For more information, please visit the Nokia IP Video solutions web site at https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/ip-video