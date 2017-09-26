Nokia, Verizon and Vertix Consulting Join Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Virtual CEO Roundtable on Telemedicine September 29

"Telemedicine 2.0" Virtual CEO Roundtable Airs Live on September 29, 11:30 AM ET

MIDDLEBROOK, VA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries, today announces its latest Virtual CEO Roundtable installment, "Telemedicine 2.0," to be webcast on Friday, September 29 at 11:30 AM ET.

JSA's Dean Perrine, Vice President of New Media and Account Strategy, will moderate and lead the important discussion between panelists: John Gardner, Partner of Nokia Growth Partners; Nancy Green, Global Practice Lead - Healthcare & Life Sciences Strategy and Thought Leadership of Verizon; and Bryan Eagle, Principal of Vertix Consulting.

Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT) are increasingly driving the surge of Telemedicine. Nearly three in five large U.S. employers now provide cost-saving digital healthcare benefits to employees. Big data has been a primary focus of change in the U.S. healthcare system and will drive even more change for individual patients and disrupt both the IoT and physician's day to day clinical practice. This JSA Virtual CEO Roundtable, featuring some of today's top industry leaders, will examine the state of Telemedicine 2.0 and how Big Data analytics and IoT are shaping its evolution.

