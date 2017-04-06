Nominum N2 Secure Consumer Named Best Commercial Product in Cablefax 2017 Tech Awards

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Nominum® announced today that it was awarded "Best Commercial Product, Service or Software" for its N2™ Secure Consumer solution (formerly known as N2 Engage) by Cablefax, as part of its annual Tech Awards. The product was recognized for its DNS-based subscriber protection against online threats including phishing, ransomware, malware and viruses to shield them from identity and financial theft, as well as its parental control capabilities which enable adults to set rules and limit online access for their kids during homework, bedtime and other family time.

With N2 Secure Consumer, telecom operators including cable providers can increase ARPU, build trust and inspire loyalty by offering a safe, personalized experience for subscribers across all access networks, including fixed, mobile and Wi-Fi hotspots.

"We're proud to recognize Nominum's N2 Secure Consumer, which helps cable providers and their subscribers keep their devices protected from malicious threats and enables them to filter unwanted content," said Cablefax Publisher Michael Grebb. "Our judges especially liked the fact that the product works across all devices and enables cable operators to build stronger brand loyalty while ensuring their customers are safeguarded against today's most prevalent attacks."

"As cable providers up their game to compete with over-the-top players, security of their networks and subscribers is a key priority," said Srini Avirneni, CTO of Nominum. "Our N2 Secure Consumer product was purpose-built to enable service providers to maintain the integrity and performance of their networks while protecting their subscribers' activities online. With the backing of our security research and data science team which analyzes hundreds of billions of DNS queries a day, the solution detects and blocks emerging threats in real time and offers the highest level of network-based protection available. We are extremely proud to have our highly differentiated approach recognized by Cablefax with this award."

N2 Secure Consumer: Protecting Subscribers from Within the Network

N2 Secure Consumer is part of Nominum's "closed loop" security solution -- an end-to-end offering that enables DNS-based network protection, subscriber security and personalized notifications, along with an easy-to-use, client-based option for scanning and remediating infected desktop and mobile devices -- providing subscribers with a single solution for protecting and securing their online activities across access points. Unlike traditional client-based security products that have limitations such as long download times, an inability to protect subscribers across various devices and lack of security against fast-changing threats, N2 Secure Consumer offers the features subscribers desire in a network-based solution that provides protection across all internet-connected devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, DVRs, game consoles, TVs and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices. N2 Secure Consumer not only provides a default profile for the entire household but also offers a simple way for parents to set rules for content category blocking, homework and bedtime for each family member's devices by setting up individual profiles.

N2 Secure Consumer is part of the Nominum N2 product suite, designed to optimize and secure subscribers' online activities through robust DNS-based network protection, subscriber/device security and personalized notifications when a breach occurs. Through the combination of Nominum's industry-leading Vantio™ CacheServe unified DNS platform and N2, service providers strengthen their competitive advantage, accelerate revenue growth and increase brand loyalty. The full product suite includes:

About Nominum

Nominum™ is a pioneer and global leader in DNS security innovation. The Silicon Valley company provides an integrated suite of DNS-based applications that enable fixed and mobile operators to enhance, secure and personalize the online subscriber experience. Nominum N2™ solutions leverage the company's market-leading Vantio™ unified DNS platform and an expert team of data scientists to provide closed loop security solutions, which include: protection of fixed, mobile and converged networks from malicious attacks; security for online and mobile users from threats like phishing, ransomware and other malware; personalized customer alerts and remediation of infected devices. The result for operators is improved service agility, increased brand loyalty and a stronger competitive advantage.

More than 130 service providers in over 40 countries trust Nominum to deliver a safe, customizable internet and promote greater value to over half a billion subscribers. Nominum DNS software resolves 1.7 trillion queries around the globe every day -- roughly 100 times more transactions than the combined daily volume of tweets, likes, and searches taking place on major web properties. For more information, please visit nominum.com.

