Nominum Partners with Malwarebytes to Add Remediation Options to its Network Protection and Device Security Solutions for Service Providers

Combination of Nominum N2 Product Suite with Malwarebytes Brings Closed Loop Security Experience to Subscribers with Infected Devices

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Nominum™, the DNS security innovation leader and first to market with an extensible DNS-based platform that accelerates digital transformation for service providers, and Malwarebytes™, the leading advanced malware prevention and remediation solution, announced today that they have joined forces to strengthen service provider cybersecurity services. Through this partnership, Nominum and Malwarebytes are delivering a closed loop security offering to communications service providers (CSPs) -- an end-to-end solution that enables DNS-based network protection, subscriber security and personalized notifications, along with an easy-to-use, client-based option for scanning and remediating infected desktop and mobile devices -- providing subscribers with a single solution for protecting and securing their online activities.

The Nominum N2™ suite of DNS-based applications includes N2 ThreatAvert, N2 Secure Consumer and N2 Reach to provide a strong cybersecurity foundation for CSPs to keep networks and subscribers protected from emerging cyberthreats like ransomware, phishing, DDoS attacks and other desktop and mobile malware, and offers the ability to instantly notify subscribers when an infection has occurred. Malwarebytes, recently recognized in CRN's top 100 security solutions as a leader in the "Endpoint Security" category, offers consumers and businesses a fast and easy way to remove both known and unknown, or previously unidentified threats. In addition to the combined product offering now available to service providers, Nominum and Malwarebytes will collaborate through close sharing of research and insights from both companies' expert data science teams.

"When a subscriber has an infected device, they are nearly four times as likely to call their service provider's help desk than a non-infected subscriber and nine times as likely to churn off the service provider's network. More so than ever before, it is important for CSPs to proactively protect their networks and subscribers, provide personalized security notifications and to offer subscribers an easy and effective way to perform a fast fix," said Gary Messiana, CEO of Nominum. "The powerful combination of Nominum and Malwarebytes allows CSPs to turn ordinarily costly support issues into a hands-off revenue-generating opportunity by allowing CSPs to cost-effectively identify cyberthreats, notify subscribers and offer them easy remediation."

"Companies and Internet users of all kinds are faced with the risk of new cyberthreats every day," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes. "Service providers are no exception, which also puts their subscribers at risk. With our new partnership with Nominum, CSPs and their subscribers can now rest easy that any malicious actors that end up on their systems can be easily remediated. This new partnership will also serve as an incredible asset to both companies' threat intelligence. Together, we will have even greater insight into the threat landscape, enabling us to continue to protect consumers and businesses from the most dangerous cyberthreats."

The financial damage caused by widespread cyberattacks is on the rise. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts global annual cybercrime costs will grow from $3 trillion in 2015 to $6 trillion annually by 2021, with global spending on cybersecurity products and services projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2021.1 As cited in the Nominum Data Science and Security Report Fall 2016, ransomware is one of the fastest growing types of cyberthreats because of its speed and efficiency in turning virtual assets into real money. Locky, which possesses 17 percent of the ransomware market, infects roughly 90,000 devices daily around the world, with average payouts totaling $300 to $600 for each instance.2

Nominum N2: Protect, Secure and Notify for a Better Subscriber Experience

The Nominum N2 product suite is designed to optimize and secure subscribers' online activities through robust DNS-based network protection, subscriber/device security and personalized notifications when a breach occurs -- delivering a closed loop security experience. Through the combination of Nominum's industry-leading Vantio™ CacheServe unified DNS platform and N2, CSPs strengthen their competitive advantage, accelerate revenue growth and increase brand loyalty. The full product suite includes:

Vantio CacheServe -- Offers high network availability and low latency for CSP networks.

-- Offers high network availability and low latency for CSP networks. N2 ThreatAvert -- Proactively protects CSP networks from cyberthreats with accurate, adaptive and automated technology.

-- Proactively protects CSP networks from cyberthreats with accurate, adaptive and automated technology. N2 Secure Consumer -- Provides consumers with personalized internet safety solutions such as parental controls, and proactively protects households from malware, ransomware and phishing attacks.

-- Provides consumers with personalized internet safety solutions such as parental controls, and proactively protects households from malware, ransomware and phishing attacks. N2 Reach -- In-browser subscriber communications and campaign management platform that is proven to be more effective than email, direct mail, phone calls or text.

Malwarebytes Closes the Security Loop for Subscribers

Malwarebytes empowers people to protect themselves against advanced threats with Malwarebytes 3.0. The solution replaces antivirus with superior technology designed to block malware, ransomware, exploits, and other advanced threats that antivirus isn't smart enough to stop. Malwarebytes 3.0 is the first of its kind, employing four independent technology modules -- anti-malware, anti-ransomware, anti-exploit, and malicious website protection -- to block and remove both known and unknown threats. The anti-ransomware and anti-exploit modules employ signature-less technology so users are protected from advanced threats that are not yet known to traditional antivirus research labs.

Malwarebytes pieces together threat traces and automatically remediates compromised systems. This comprehensive approach to remediation helps eliminate the possibility of new cyberattacks or lateral movements that capitalize on leftover malware traces.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is the next-gen cybersecurity company that millions worldwide trust. Malwarebytes proactively protects people and businesses against dangerous threats such as malware, ransomware, and exploits that escape detection by traditional antivirus solutions. The company's flagship product combines advanced heuristic threat detection with signature-less technologies to detect and stop a cyberattack before damage occurs. More than 10,000 businesses worldwide use, trust, and recommend Malwarebytes. Founded in 2008, the company is headquartered in California, with offices in Europe and Asia, and a global team of threat researchers and security experts. For more information, please visit us at http://www.malwarebytes.com/.

Malwarebytes founder and CEO Marcin Kleczynski started the company to create the best disinfection and protection solutions to combat the world's most harmful Internet threats. Marcin was recently named "CEO of the Year" in the Global Excellence awards and has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Rising Stars of Enterprise Technology list and the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 40 Under 40 award, adding those to an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

About Nominum

Nominum™ is a pioneer and global leader in DNS security innovation. The Silicon Valley company provides an integrated suite of DNS-based applications that enable fixed and mobile operators to enhance, secure and personalize the online subscriber experience. Nominum N2™ solutions leverage the company's market-leading Vantio™ unified DNS platform and an expert team of data scientists to provide closed loop security solutions, which include: protection of fixed, mobile and converged networks from malicious attacks; security for online and mobile users from threats like phishing, ransomware and other malware; personalized customer alerts and remediation of infected devices. The result for operators is improved service agility, increased brand loyalty and a stronger competitive advantage.

More than 130 service providers in over 40 countries trust Nominum to deliver a safe, customizable internet and promote greater value to over half a billion subscribers. Nominum DNS software resolves 1.7 trillion queries around the globe every day -- roughly 100 times more transactions than the combined daily volume of tweets, likes, and searches taking place on major web properties. For more information, please visit nominum.com.

