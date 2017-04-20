Noranda Income Fund to Release 2017 First Quarter Results & Hold Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss Q1 2017 results on April 28 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Eva Carissimi, President and CEO, and Michael Boone, CFO, of Noranda Income Fund's manager, will host the call. The Fund expects to release its first quarter results on Thursday, April 27, 2017 after market close.

The Fund also announced that it will hold its annual general meeting on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call: When: April 28, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. E.T Dial in number: 647-788-4919 or Toll-free North American number: 1-877-291-4570

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation from the Noranda Income Fund website: http://www.norandaincomefund.com/investor/conference.html or click on this link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/brftjcsu.

Conference Call Replay: Dial in number: 416-621-4642 or Toll-free North American number: 1-800-585-8367

The conference ID is 9088200 and you will be prompted to provide your name and company.

The recording will be available until midnight on May 12, 2017.

Annual General Meeting: When: April 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. E.T Location: Gallery Room at the TMX Broadcast & Conference Centre, The Exchange Tower, 130 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation from the Noranda Income Fund website: http://norandaincomefund.com/investor/presentations.html or click on this link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/vwophoec.

Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at www.norandaincomefund.com.