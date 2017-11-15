Nord-Lock Group Selects MediaValet to Support Global Sales and Distribution Network

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software, is excited to announce that Nord-Lock Group, the innovative and global leader in bolt securing technologies, from Nord-Lock wedge-locking technology to Superbolt multi-jackbolt solutions, Boltight hydraulic tensioning and Expander System pivot technology, has selected MediaValet to manage their extensive library of brand, marketing, and sales assets. The Nord-Lock Group will deploy MediaValet globally to provide all departments, subsidiaries and partners with secure access to approved corporate assets, streamline collaboration, enforce brand integrity, and increase productivity across their entire organization.

Serving a global customer base, Nord-Lock Groups' global organization includes subsidiaries located throughout Europe, the United States and Asia, as well as a worldwide network of authorized distributors. The Nord-Lock Group's marketing team is responsible for ensuring all sales and distribution points have the resources and tools they need to effectively drive sales growth within all markets.

"Due to the global nature and footprint of our organization, we needed a solution that could be quickly and reliably accessed from any country in the world, could be easily used by all levels of users, and would ensure the right assets were accessed by the right people -- at all times," commented Sebastian Svärdebrandt, CIO at Nord-Lock Group. "Thanks to MediaValet, we achieved each of these objectives with a single solution and were able to roll it out globally in less than a month. Today, our entire organization -- including our extended distribution network -- can quickly, easily and securely access the corporate assets they require, when they need them, from any device, anywhere in the world."

Prior to implementing MediaValet's global, enterprise class, 100% cloud-based, digital asset management solution, the Nord-Lock Group team stored their corporate sales and marketing assets across multiple storage drives, in multiple offices. This made accessing, managing and securing the assets practically impossible. As a result, the marketing team was forced to manually handle a multitude of daily, internal and external requests for corporate assets -- wasting days of precious time every month.

"We take great pride in helping our customers increase the productivity of their organizations," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Everyone within an organization, at one time or another, needs access to an organization's corporate assets. It's our job to make sure the steps to access, search, format and share those assets are as natural and intuitive as possible; Ensuring assets are found quickly and are easily put to use where they're needed."

Continued David, "We're honoured to be a part of Nord-Lock Group's digital strategy and to help them achieve their ambitious global expansion goals."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 40 Microsoft data centers around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise level security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best in class 3rd party applications.

About Nord-Lock Group International AB

As the innovative and global leader with more than 35 years of bolting experience, the Nord-Lock Group focuses on solving and securing even the toughest bolting challenges for their customers around the world. Millions of people trust their products and expertise to enhance their safety and well-being. That's why the Nord-Lock Group is the first in their industry to offer lifetime warranty for all their products. The Nord-Lock Group offer an unique mix of knowledgeable, experienced experts and a wide range of high quality products, from the original Nord-Lock wedge-locking technology to Superbolt multi-jackbolt solutions, Boltight hydraulic tensioning and Expander System pivot technology.

