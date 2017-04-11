Nordea's First Quarter Results 2017 will be presented on Thursday 27 April

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Nordea Bank AB (publ) ( EURONEXT PARIS : XHFT)

The Interim Management Statement will be published approximately 06.30 CET.

Press conference

Time: 08.30 CET. Registration opens 08.00. For security reasons, a valid identity card is required.

Place: Mäster Samuelsgatan 17, Stockholm.

Casper von Koskull, President and Group CEO, will present the results.

The presentation will be conducted in English and can be viewed live on www.nordea.com where you will also be able to find the presentation material.

To attend the press conference please contact: Petter Brunnberg at Nordea via e-mail, petter.brunnberg@nordea.com.

After the presentation there will be a webcasted telephone conference which will start at approximately 09.00. Torsten Hagen Jørgensen, Group COO, and Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, will participate.

To participate the Q&A session please dial +44 (0)20 3427 1907 or +46 (0)8 5352 6408, confirmation code 3280376, no later than 08.20 CET.

After the conference an indexed on-demand replay will be available on www.nordea.com. A replay will also be available until 5 May by dialling +44 (0)20 3427 0598 or +46 (0)8 5051 3897, access code 3280376.

Analyst and investor presentation in London on 28 April

Time: 08.00 local time

Place: The Langham, 1c Portland Place, Regent Street, London W1B 1JA

Casper von Koskull, President and Group CEO, Torsten Hagen Jørgensen, Group COO, Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, and Pawel Wyszynski, Senior IR Officer, will be present. The presentation, including Q&A, is expected to last approximately one hour.

To attend please contact: Joanne Macisaac at ABG Sundal Collier via e-mail: joanne.macisaac@abgsc.co.uk.

The Interim Management Statement in English and Swedish

The Interim Management Statement will be published in English and Swedish. A press release with a summary of the results will be published in English, Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Norwegian.