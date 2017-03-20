Nordstrom Partners with Infor to Run Point-of-Sale in the Cloud

Leading Retailer to Leverage Omni-Channel Capabilities from Infor Retail to Offer an Elevated Customer Experience

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced that Nordstrom ( NYSE : JWN), a leading fashion specialty retailer based in the U.S., has selected Infor Rhythm for Commerce to support the company's point-of-sale (POS) system in the cloud. Switching to an innovative POS system in the cloud will give Nordstrom the tools to be more accurate and consistent across multiple locations, attend to customers more quickly, and better manage and track information. With Infor, Nordstrom will be better able to engage its growing customer base and fulfill cross-channel functionality promises.

"It's crucial that we have the right technology in place today and in the future to improve our customer experience," said Dan Little, chief information officer at Nordstrom. "We're excited to move forward with Infor's cloud-based platform as it aligns well with our current needs and is an adaptable platform that can continue to evolve to better serve customers."

Part of Infor CloudSuite™ Retail, Infor Rhythm for Commerce is a modern engagement solution that helps retailers deliver an omni-channel shopping experience. Store associates can use rich product and inventory information to locate and order the right products across the supply network quickly and easily, on any device. Infor Rhythm connects commerce platforms with back office systems, and is powerful enough to analyze data that companies gather to create and strengthen customer relationships. Infor offers an innovative and modern platform that is flexible enough to handle the technology of today, yet grow and modernize with the company as needs evolve in the future.

"In order to provide a memorable customer relationship, organizations need to provide a unified experience regardless of channel: brick-and-mortar, online, catalog and social. That unified experience builds personal differentiation in a brand and ultimately loyalty," said Corey Tollefson, general manager and senior vice president, Infor Retail. "Nordstrom is an example of a leading edge retailer willing to disrupt a decades old business model. Our design principles are built upon the notion that the smart-phone is the center of the retail universe and our omni-channel cloud solutions will enable that thinking. These cloud solutions are always on, always current, always enabled."

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion specialty retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 349 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 216 Nordstrom Rack stores; two Jeffrey boutiques; and two clearance stores. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook. The company also owns Trunk Club, a personalized clothing service serving customers online at TrunkClub.com and its seven clubhouses. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.