Norfolk Ophthalmologists Offer New Treatment for Degenerative Eye Disease

Virginia Eye Consultants is one of the first practices in the state to employ Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking as a method of slowing or stopping the development of keratoconus

NORFOLK, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - According to the doctors at Virginia Eye Consultants, patients suffering from keratoconus -- a degenerative eye disease with no cure -- can now opt for a non-surgical method of slowing or stopping its progression: Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL). The VEC ophthalmologists note that keratoconus gradually causes vision to worsen as the shape of the cornea distorts and its surface scars in response. "Traditionally, a corneal transplant has been the only option to improve the vision once keratoconus has reached advanced stages," say the doctors. However, CXL now gives patients the potential to avoid surgery altogether.

The Norfolk ophthalmologists are proud to be among the first practices in Virginia to offer this innovative treatment therapy. Many of the VEC doctors have had the advantage of actively participating in the FDA trials for CXL. Now that the treatment is FDA-approved, the doctors highlight that their team has advanced levels of experience providing the exciting new treatment for eligible patients.

The VEC doctors explain that while the main benefit of CXL is slowing or stopping the development of keratoconus, there are additional advantages as well. For many patients, this could mean preventing the need for a corneal transplant in the future. Additionally, the ophthalmologists note, "This procedure can help preserve vision, and in some cases, patients have even experienced vision improvement." Finally, they say patients who undergo the 30-minute procedure typically experience little to no discomfort, making it a fairly simple solution to a previously difficult-to-treat condition.

To begin the cross-linking procedure, the VEC ophthalmologists place drops of riboflavin on the surface of the affected eye. The formula is then activated by light, ultimately strengthening the cornea by boosting the cross-linking of the eye's collagen. CXL does not eliminate the need for prescription eyewear; however, patients who have their vision improve after the procedure may have their prescription improve as well. After CXL, the ophthalmologists at Virginia Eye Consultants recommend patients maintain routine follow-up refractive care so their keratoconus can be closely monitored for any changes.

About Virginia Eye Consultants

For over 50 years, Virginia Eye Consultants has offered comprehensive eye care for patients in the Hampton Roads area. These board-certified eye doctors are fellowship-trained and committed to utilizing state-of-the-art technology for the safest, most effective procedures possible. Keeping up-to-date with innovations in the eye care industry allows the ophthalmologists and optometrists to provide patients with the highest levels of care. With five different locations, VEC offers a wide range of solutions, including LASIK, cataract surgery, dry eye treatment, corneal transplantation, uveitis treatment, and much more. The doctors are available for interview upon request.

To view the original source of this press release, click here: https://www.virginiaeyeconsultants.com/blog/norfolk-ophthalmologists-offer-new-treatment-for-degenerative-eye-disease/