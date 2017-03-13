Norm Champ, Investment Funds Group Partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Former SEC Director of Investment Management, Launches "Going Public: My Adventures Inside the SEC and How to Prevent the Next Devastating Crisis"

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Norm Champ, Partner in the Investment Funds Group of Kirkland & Ellis LLP and former Director of the Division of Investment Management at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), announced today his book, Going Public: My Adventures Inside the SEC and How to Prevent the Next Devastating Crisis, will be released on Friday, March 17 by McGraw-Hill Education. The book chronicles Champ's personal experience as a top official at the SEC in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis.

When Champ joined the SEC in 2010, the agency was under immense pressure to reign in what many perceived was egregious and reckless behavior on the part of Wall Street firms that led to the tumultuous market events of 2008. The SEC was widely criticized for failing to fulfill one of its core missions -- investor protection -- and faced demands to fix regulatory loopholes that permitted bad behavior and to vigorously enforce existing laws. Champ was eager to help restore confidence in the U.S. capital markets and wanted to bring an industry perspective to implementing the regulatory reform proposals under consideration. He soon realized, however, not everyone shared his enthusiasm for ushering in change. Going Public offers a behind-the-scenes look at the SEC's culture and Champ's efforts to lead reforms to stabilize an American financial system that was on the brink of disaster.

"The SEC plays an important role in the domestic and global capital markets. The agency still faces many challenges, but has made substantial progress towards recognizing its own weaknesses and making improvements wherever possible. After finishing Going Public, I hope readers will appreciate the SEC's progress, since the financial crisis, toward becoming a more effective regulator, even in the face of institutional resistance and limited resources," Champ said. "I also offer ideas at the end of the book to help strengthen the American financial system and make certain that it will continue to be the world's most vibrant market."

Norm Champ (www.normchamp.com, @NormBChamp) is a partner in the Investment Funds Group of Kirkland & Ellis LLP and the former Director of the Division of Investment Management at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He is also a lecturer on Investment Management Law at Harvard Law School. Before joining the SEC in 2010, Mr. Champ was Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Chilton Investment Company, an investment adviser to long/short equity hedge funds. Prior to joining Chilton in 1999, Mr. Champ was with the law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell and clerked for the Honorable Charles S. Haight, Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Mr. Champ has an A.B., summa cum laude, in History from Princeton University; an M.A. in War Studies from King's College London, where he was a Fulbright Scholar; and a J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School.

