Noront Resources Announces Issuance of Stock Options and Restricted Stock Units

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Noront Resources Ltd. ("Noront" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NOT) announces that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has granted the option to acquire an aggregate of 5,003,417 common shares to directors, officers and management, with an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share, the closing market price on the date of grant, exercisable for a period of five years. In addition, the Board has granted 683,350 restricted stock units convertible into common shares one year from the date of grant.

The options and restricted stock units were granted pursuant to Noront's stock option plan and share awards plan respectively. The issuance of options and restricted stock units are subject to all applicable regulatory and exchange approvals.

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on development of the high-grade Eagle's Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the high-grade chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

