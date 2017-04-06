North American Energy Partners Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - North American Energy Partners Inc. ("NAEP" or the "Company") (TSX:NOA)(NYSE:NOA) today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 5, 2017.

Shareholders voted and approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditors of the Company and election of directors of the Company. The following six nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Martin R. Ferron 12,936,891 99.49 % Ronald A. McIntosh 12,930,191 99.44 % William C. Oehmig 11,820,835 90.91 % Bryan D. Pinney 12,930,192 99.44 % Thomas P. Stan 12,722,725 97.84 % Jay W. Thornton 11,821,197 90.91 %

About the Company

North American Energy Partners Inc. (www.nacg.ca) is the premier provider of heavy construction and mining services in Western Canada. For more than 50 years, NAEP has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies, with a principal focus on the Canadian Oil Sands. The Company maintains one of the largest independently owned equipment fleets in the region.