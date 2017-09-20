North American Energy Partners Inc. Announces the Award of Two Winter Earthworks Contracts and Further Revenue Diversification Progress

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 20, 2017) - North American Energy Partners Inc. ("NAEP" or "the Company") (TSX:NOA)(NYSE:NOA) today announced that it has recently secured two substantial winter season earthworks jobs with a combined value of around $90 million on two different oil sands mines.

In addition, the Company has been awarded a three year term contract, which includes a two year extension provision for potential five year total term, to provide mine support services on the Highland Valley Copper Mine in British Columbia.

Joseph Lambert, Chief Operating Officer, of the Company commented, "Demand for earthworks this winter season appears to be particularly strong and we are very pleased to have been awarded two significant contracts to underpin our activity in what will likely be a very busy period."

Additionally Mr. Lambert commented, "We are also delighted to have further diversified our revenue base with the award of a term contract on another copper mine. Revenues will initially be modest but are expected to grow over the contract period."

