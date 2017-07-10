North American Energy Partners Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - North American Energy Partners Inc. ("NAEP" or "the Company") (TSX:NOA)(NYSE:NOA) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, NAEP will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call can be accessed by dialing: Toll free: 1-866-521-4909 International: 1-647-427-2311 A replay will be available through September 3, 2017, by dialing: Toll Free: 1-800-585-8367 International: 1-416-621-4642 Conference ID: 51930799 The live and archived webcast can be accessed at: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8559

About the Company

North American Energy Partners Inc. (www.nacg.ca) is the premier provider of heavy construction and mining services in Canada. For more than 50 years, NAEP has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies, with a principal focus on the Canadian Oil Sands. The Company maintains one of the largest independently owned equipment fleets in the region.