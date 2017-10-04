North American Energy Partners Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

October 04, 2017 16:13 ET
EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 4, 2017) - North American Energy Partners Inc. ("NAEP" or "the Company") (TSX:NOA)(NYSE:NOA) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, NAEP will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
The live and archived webcast can be accessed at: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8889
About the Company
North American Energy Partners Inc. (www.nacg.ca) is the premier provider of heavy construction and mining services in Canada. For more than 60 years, NAEP has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. The Company maintains one of the largest independently owned equipment fleets in the region.
David Brunetta, CPA, CMADirector; Finance, Investor Relations,Information Technology and TreasuryNorth American Energy Partners Inc.Phone: (780) 969-5574Email: dbrunetta@nacg.ca
