North American Nickel Announces Preliminary Prospectus Filing in Connection With Proposed Equity Financing

North American Nickel Inc. (TSX VENTURE:NAN)(OTCBB:WSCRF)(CUSIP: 65704T 108) (the "Company" or "NAN") announces that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with a proposed marketed offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to C$15,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be conducted on a best-efforts basis through Paradigm Capital Inc. (the "Agent"), acting as agent.

The Offering will be priced in the context of the market with the specifics of the Offering to be determined at the time of pricing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the commencement of a work program and additional exploration and drilling activities to be completed at the Company's Maniitsoq project in Greenland and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is being made pursuant to a short form prospectus filed in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. A copy of the preliminary short form prospectus, which contains important information relating to the Units, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Units until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 4, 2017, or on such later date as the Company and the Agent may agree upon, and is subject to certain customary conditions and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the entering into by the Company and the Agent of an agency agreement.

About North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Sudbury, Ontario.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale project comprising 2,985 square km covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The >75km-long belt is situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port (See NAN News Release dated January 19, 2015) with an all year round shipping season and abundant hydro-electric potential.

The Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-platinum group metal deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along the extension of the Whistle Offset dyke structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and completion of the Offering, the availability of financing, the availability of regulatory approvals for the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include the inability to obtain adequate financing, the inability to obtain regulatory approvals required in relation to that financing. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbours created thereby. Since these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

