North American Nickel Receives Watershed Prospecting Licence for Developing Hydropower Resources in Greenland

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - North American Nickel Inc. (TSX VENTURE:NAN) (OTCBB:WSCRF) (CUSIP: 65704T 108) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted a watershed prospecting licence for the assessment and development of potential hydropower resources on its 100%-owned Maniitsoq nickel sulphide project in southwest Greenland. The Company intends to assess the watershed as a potential source of power for its Manitsoq project consistent with the emphasis by the Greenland Government on securing environmentally friendly energy sources for any industrial development, including mining.

The watershed of interest overlaps with the eastern flank of the Maniitsoq project area and is characterized by several sites with potential for hydropower development (Figure 1). The Company is currently reviewing the capacity of Greenlandic and other corporations to assist with the watershed prospecting activities planned to begin in June of 2017.

The licence was awarded by the Ministry of Industry, Labour, Trade and Energy of the Greenland Government, is renewable for a further three years and can be upgraded to an exploitation licence.

North American Nickel is engaged in the continued exploration for economic nickel sulphide deposits at its Maniitsoq project in southwestern Greenland.

About the Company

The Company is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Sudbury, Ontario.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale project comprising 2,985 square kilometres covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The belt is greater than 75 kilometres long and situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port (see the Company's news release dated January 19, 2015) with an all year round shipping season and abundant hydro-electric potential.

The Company's Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-platinum group metal deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along an interpreted extension of the Whistle Offset embayment structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

Mark Fedikow, President

North American Nickel Inc.

To view Figure 1: Location of Watershed for Hydropower Potential, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1090215a.pdf