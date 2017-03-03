North America's first Mott 32 restaurant set to elevate Vancouver's fine dining Chinese scene

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - TA Global and Maximal Concepts are pleased to announce the highly-anticipated grand opening of award-winning Chinese fine dining restaurant Mott 32. This marks the first opening of the luxury franchise in North America, located on the ground level of the new Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver®.

Originated in Hong Kong, Mott 32 brings a modern approach to traditional Chinese cuisine combined with a vibrant atmosphere, and the highest level of attentive service that will take Vancouver's reputable dining scene to a new level of eloquence. The restaurant is named after 32 Mott Street in New York City, which was the site of NYC's first Chinese convenience store in 1851. The first Chinese convenience store marked the beginning of what is now known as a vibrant Chinatown in one of the most dynamic cities in the world.

Representative of modern Hong Kong, Mott 32 Vancouver brings a new culinary experience to the city, using the latest in modern and innovative cooking techniques from around the world. The restaurant's cuisine is principally Cantonese with some signature Beijing and Szechuan dishes, bringing the most out of traditional recipes passed down from generation to generation.

The particular level of modernity combined with the respect for tradition is what makes Mott 32 so spectacularly unique. The provenance of ingredients is paramount to the culinary team, who embraces unique flavours discovered globally. The Mott 32 team practices ethical sourcing, using organic and sustainable ingredients where possible. Mott 32 works closely with farms, never compromising the quality of the ingredients presented to its patrons.

Mott 32's menu features signature dishes such as the Applewood smoked Peking Duck prepared in a custom designed oven and preparation fridge, handmade daily fresh Dim Sum or the Barbeque Pluma Iberico Pork with Yellow Mountain Honey. With a strong emphasis on farm-to-table cooking and local ingredients, dishes will be served alongside innovative cocktails and the finest wines.

In collaboration with Maximal Concepts, the space was designed by revered and award-winning Hong Kong interior designer, Joyce Wang. The interior blends the lofty, New York industrial style with Chinese imperial elements seamlessly, imbuing the space with sleekness and elegance, punctuated by unexpected but unpretentious details. It tells the story of Hong Kong's past, with hints and clues to the lives of the building's imaginary former occupants.

Mott 32's modern and elegant interiors are where guests experience a fantastical tale of an immigrant's journey, complete with family heirlooms and a history uncovered in the secret lair of a bank vault. The 6,318-square foot restaurant fits 147 guests, and will feature a large 1,867 square foot open concept kitchen with a wok, dim sum, and barbeque stations.

"We are thrilled to be opening Mott 32 in a world-class city such as Vancouver," states Xuan Cheng Mu, co-founder of Maximal Concepts. "The city's rich, cultural diversity, and passion for Asian cuisine are some of the many reasons we chose to share our authentic and elevated approach to Chinese fine dining with Vancouver."

Vancouver was once home to Malcolm Wood, Founder, Group Managing and Culinary Director of Maximal Concepts, who shares the same excitement in opening up the group's first North American location in one of his favourite places in the world.

"Mott 32 is a world-renowned, award winning restaurant that is a perfect fit for Vancouver's prominent dining scene," says Joo Kim Tiah, CEO of TA Global, the owner and developer of the Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver. "After having personally traveled to China to sample dozens of the country's top restaurants, I have selected Mott 32 for its exceptional cuisine, cocktails, wine and service. I'm thrilled to give Vancouverites, guests, and residents of the Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver the opportunity to share in this dining experience."

Mott 32 will be open 7 days a week serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Daily breakfast will be served from 7:00AM to 10:30AM, and lunch between 11:00AM to 3:00PM. Dinner service will start at 5:00PM to 10:00PM daily. Mott 32 will include four private dining rooms.

For reservations please call 604.979.8886 or email mott32@trumphotels.com.

About Mott 32

Mott 32 represents modern Hong Kong. The restaurant believes strongly in the core principles of ingredient-focused cooking. Mott 32 kitchen is helmed by Maximal Concepts' Group Managing and Culinary Director Malcolm Wood and Chinese Group Executive Chef Lee Man-Sing. Together, they have led their esteemed team of talented chefs to create an authentic Cantonese menu that also features some signature dishes from Beijing and Sichuan. The provenance of the ingredients is highly important to Mott 32. The restaurant is an attempt to shift the focus back onto ingredients and recipes passed down from generation to generation. It embraces flavours and ingredients from around the world to deliver them as home cooking should be presented, in a more rustic and honest way. Mott 32 has received the following awards: Best New Restaurant, Best Interior Design and Best Restaurant - Choice Award by Tatler; No 1 Hot 10 Restaurants by Lifestyle Asia; World Interior of the Year by Inside World Festival of Interiors; SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014, 2015, and 2016.

About Trump International Hotel & Tower® Vancouver

Trump International Hotel & Tower® Vancouver is a luxurious urban residence hotel and an iconic landmark in Vancouver. Important to Vancouver, Canada and the architectural society of the world, Trump Vancouver will stand 616 feet, the second tallest building in Vancouver. Designed by world-renowned Canadian architect, Arthur Erickson, the twisting tower maximizes the window features and views in every room, and because of this unique design, every room is distinctive with no two views exactly alike. Listed in Forbes Travel Guide's most anticipated hotel openings, Trump Vancouver features 147 generously refined and luxurious residential feeling guest rooms and suites; the city's first poolside lounge, Drai's Vancouver; The Trump Champagne Lounge; Mott 32, the award-winning Hong-Kong based Chinese fine dining restaurant; The Spa by Ivanka Trump and 15,000-square feet of elegant meeting and event space. Above the hotel are 217 stylish residences, offering spectacular views of English Bay, the North Shore and beyond. Trump Vancouver is British Columbia's newest premiere lifestyle and entertainment scene and the perfect complement to the beautiful coastal city of Vancouver with a mix of urban flair and immense natural beauty. Vancouver is known around the world as a popular tourist attraction, ranked North America's top destination for international meetings by the International Congress and recognized as one of the top 10 best places to live in the world. Trump Vancouver is located at the heart of the Golden Mile on 1161 West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver and 13.5 kilometers (8 miles) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR). For more information, visit: www.trumphotels.com/vancouver.