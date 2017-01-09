North Bay Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty After Hundreds of Rats Removed from Apartment

NORTH BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - A 51-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act after close to 600 rats were removed from an apartment in North Bay in December.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the North Bay & District Humane Society responded to a report concerning a large number of domestic rats being kept in an apartment. Through the course of the investigation, the woman voluntarily surrendered all of the rats into the care of North Bay & District Humane Society. Over several days, close to 600 rats were removed from the unit by the North Bay & District Humane Society.

The rats were transferred to other humane societies and Ontario SPCA Animal Centres across the province where they will be re-homed.

The accused is due to appear in a North Bay Provincial Offences court on February 3, 2017 in regards to the following charges under the Ontario SPCA Act:

Permitting distress

Failing to provide sanitary living conditions

Failing to provide care necessary for general welfare

Failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention

"We try to educate wherever possible. However, animal cruelty laws will be enforced to ensure accountability for those who fail to provide appropriate care of an animal," says Daryl Vaillancourt, North Bay & District Humane Society. "If you find yourself unable to provide proper care for your animals, contact your local humane society or animal centre to seek help."