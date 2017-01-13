North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings of $0.71 per Share

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. ( OTCBB : NODB) announces net earnings of $1,828,287 or $0.71 per share for the three months ending December 31, 2016, compared to $1,669,476 or $0.65 per share for the same period in 2015. Net earnings for the year ending December 31, 2016 totaled $7,003,864 or $2.73 per share compared to $6,333,634 or $2.47 per share in 2015. The annual shareholders' meeting is scheduled for February 7, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with current locations in Dallas, Plano, Irving, Frisco and Addison, Texas. The earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Earnings are the result of past performance, events and market conditions and are not a guarantee of future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results. Please direct any questions to Sam Renshaw, Vice Chairman and CFO.