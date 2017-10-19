North Vancouver Chiropractor Addresses Link Between Obesity and Osteoarthritis

Recent blog from North Vancouver chiropractor explains weight…and how to lose it

North Vancouver Chiropractic, Dr Reza Khamneipur addresses a range of health concerns from his clinic Vancitypro Chiropractic. As a medical professional, Dr Khamneipur knows weight gain can cause long-term health issues and ignite physical disabilities. To tackle this serious issue, he has posted a blog that defines obesity as well as how to start addressing it.

First of all, it's important to understand what qualifies as obesity. A doctor will apply a standard calculation, the Body Mass Index (BMI). To figure it out, simply divide a person's weight by the square of a person's height. If the outcome is greater than 30kg/m2, then he or she is considered obese.

Causes of obesity are varied, but a sedentary lifestyle combined with high caloric intake is often the culprit. Sometimes the cause may be triggered by genetic issues or endocrine imbalances. However, as a society, people are generally less active and physical than 100 years ago. To combat this, it's important to limit caloric intake. There are various ways to do this, but one effective technique is intermittent fasting.

Intermittent fasting has been proven to reduce glucose levels and insulin levels in the body. Inversely, the human growth hormone is elevated dramatically during fasts. Fasting is natural. The human body undergoes a natural and regular fasting state when asleep. One drawback is that cortisol, which is secreted by the adrenal glands, increases during periods of starvation. Therefore, it's important to avoid stress, which can be elevated during these periods.

During normal eating periods, try to balance blood sugar levels and do not overeat. The effects of obesity are far reaching and may trigger a jumble of health issues. Trying to recover from these seems almost impossible, but weight loss often presents an all-in-one fix.

Obesity is dangerous. It's not just the heart, but also the spine and joints that can be compromised. The extra weight can put tremendous stress on the lumbar, spine, hips, knees, and feet. Most people are not aware that their L5 discs take 70 percent of the load from their bodies, while the L4 takes 20 percent, and the remaining three lumbar discs take only 10. That is why the majority of the population suffer from sciatica, which connected to the nerve that exits the L5/S1 joint and goes down the back of the legs.

Even more problematic is the additional stress the extra weight puts on the knees. Excruciating knee pain is a reality for most obesity sufferers. The additional weight can lead to rapid decay of the bones and cartilage, resulting in non-reversible osteoarthritis.

Anyone suffering from obesity and pain should immediately consult with a chiropractor who can immobilize their joints and provide helpful guidance for getting better. As a North Vancouver Chiropractor, Dr Khamneipur works with a variety of patients to relieve pain caused by injury and other issues.

His advice to people who are looking to reduce weight is to seek out resources like nutritionists and medical doctors. These professionals can help determine the most suitable course of action and provided one-on-one support to individuals who want to overcome the serious and painful epidemic that is obesity.

