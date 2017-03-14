The Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association Announces its Agenda for the Fifth Annual NYC Summit

The Annual Event Set for April 20, 2017 Features Speakers from Boingo Wireless, Corning, Cowen Group, GIANT Solutions, SpiderCloud Wireless, SQUAN, Tilson, Vornado Realty, ZenFi and More

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - The Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS), a consortium of in-building wireless solution providers including Distributed Antenna System (DAS), Small Cell professionals, Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) solutions and end-users throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, announces the agenda for its fifth annual New York City Summit. The program features a full day of panel discussions, breakout sessions, lightning talks and tabletop exhibits set for April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the New York Academy of Medicine in Manhattan.

Attracting more than 400 leading industry executives, product innovators and telecom engineers from vendors, service providers and more, the NEDAS NYC Summit explores key issues concerning DAS, Wi-Fi, and Small Cell technology solutions, and how to leverage these technologies to serve the needs of end-users and support the exploding demand that continues to drive communication network solutions.

The theme of this year's event is "2017: The Year IoT Demands Infrastructure to be Reshaped Above and Below the Ground." Subject matter experts will discuss the converging needs of wireline and wireless industry providers, and how to work more collaboratively and better understand the technology requirements to enable end-users to connect and stream data and information from anywhere and any device.

The NEDAS NYC Summit agenda includes the following panels and presentations:

"The converging requirements of wireline and wireless communication solutions are important conversations technology companies need to have in order to enable end-users to access information, no matter where they are located," states Ilissa Miller, President of NEDAS and CEO of iMiller Public Relations. "This year's program brings thought-leaders together from both the wireline and wireless sectors to have these important discussions. It is an honor to bring these executives together to collaborate, educate and enable innovation in one location."

Sponsors of the Fifth Annual NEDAS NYC Spring Summit include:

