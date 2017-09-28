Northeast Faces Home Growth Headwinds

Decline In Price Appreciation Observed Across Region

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - Today, Clear Capital released its monthly Home Data Index™ (HDI™) report, showing a decline in quarter-over-quarter home price growth for the Northeast. As a whole, the region is experiencing a combination of slow growth, negative growth and stagnation in home prices.

The HDI report's aggregated data through September revealed that Pennsylvania metros, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, continue to grow slower than other major MSAs in the region, with quarter-over-quarter growth rates of 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Although national HDI report data shows quarter-over-quarter home price growth holding steady at 0.8 percent, the Northeast is experiencing a quarter-over-quarter decline in home appreciation and is down 0.3 percent from the high of 0.9 percent in April.

"Our data and analytics are showing quite the contrast from coast to coast in the nation. The West continues to accelerate, holding 8 of the 15 fastest growing metros, while the Northeast continues to show a decline in home appreciation in the region," commented Clear Capital CEO and Co-Founder Duane Andrews.

Despite low regional performance, Providence, Rhode Island and New York managed to secure positions in the top 15 highest performing major markets with 1.7 percent and 1.2 percent quarter-over-quarter growth.

In contrast, Hartford, Connecticut is the only MSA seeing negative quarter-over-quarter growth at -0.1 percent and 1.3 percent year-over-year, which is slower than the rate of inflation at 1.7 percent. Similarly, Rochester is experiencing stagnation in home prices, up only 0.2 percent quarter-over-quarter and 1.7 percent year-over-year, matching inflation.

The Clear Capital September HDI report features the top 15 appreciating and depreciating MSAs based on quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year data, as well as national performance based on four separate regions: West, Midwest, South and Northeast.

Clear Capital's HDI platform runs on patent-pending indexing technology and provides housing market data and analysis that assist mortgage lenders and financial organizations with a holistic view of market performance, trends and forecasting.

To learn more, please download a copy of the Clear Capital September HDI report or visit www.clearcapital.com. To schedule an interview, please contact Director of Marketing Sarah Hartshorn at (530)550.2588.

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital (www.clearcapital.com) is the premium provider of data and solutions for residential and commercial real estate asset valuation and collateral risk assessment for large financial services companies. Their products include appraisals, broker price opinions, property condition inspections, value reconciliations, quality assurance services, home data indices and platform solutions. Clear Capital's combination of progressive technology, high caliber in-house staff and a well-trained network of more than 40,000 field experts sets a new standard for accurate, up-to-date and well documented valuation data and assessments. The company's customers include the largest U.S. banks, investment firms and other financial organizations.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/28/11G146028/Images/sept-market-report-cc_sept-market-report-cc-1920_(-21971ab3b79b9e41a5013ceb0bd29368.jpg