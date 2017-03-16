Northern Abitibi Announces Additional Business to Be Considered at Shareholder Meeting in Contemplation of Consolidation

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Northern Abitibi Mining Corp. ("Northern Abitibi") (TSX VENTURE:NAI) announces that an additional matter of incidental business will be conducted at the annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for March 23, 2017 (the "Meeting"). In conjunction with the proposed five-for-one consolidation of common shares of the Corporation being considered at the Meeting, the Corporation will seek to change its name from Northern Abitibi Mining Corp. to "CANEX Metals Inc." to better reflect the Corporation's geographic and business focus.

At the Meeting, Shareholders shall be asked to pass a special resolution (the "Name Change Resolution") in the following form:

"BE IT RESOLVED as a special resolution of the shareholders of the Corporation that:

1. the Corporation be and is hereby authorized to change the name of the Corporation at such time as the directors of the Corporation deem fit;

2. at such time, pursuant to the Business Corporation Act (Alberta) ("ABCA"), Article 1 of the articles of the Corporation be amended by changing the name of that corporation from "Northern Abitibi Mining Corp." to "CANEX Metals Inc.", or to such other name as the directors may determine and the TSX Venture Exchange may approve;

3. the directors of the Corporation may revoke this resolution before it is acted on without further approval of the shareholders;

4. upon articles of amendment having become effective in accordance with the provisions of the ABCA, the articles of the Corporation are amended accordingly; and

5. any one director or officer of the Corporation, be and is hereby authorized and directed to execute all documents and to do all things as deemed necessary and appropriate for the implementation of this resolution, including the execution and delivery to the Registrar of Corporations of articles of amendment in duplicate."

Unless otherwise directed, it is the intention of the management designees named in the instrument of proxy delivered with the information circular relating to the Meeting to vote "FOR" the proposed Name Change Resolution. In order to be effective, the Name Change Resolution requires the approval by not less than 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Shareholders at the Meeting.

Shane Ebert, President/Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Northern Abitibi's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Northern Abitibi. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Northern Abitibi's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Northern Abitibi's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Northern Abitibi shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Northern Abitibi disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.