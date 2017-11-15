Northern Alberta Consumers Meet With Brad St. Pierre from Johnson's Sewing Centre

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - Johnson's Sewing Centre is a 16-year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Sewing Machines, in the region of Northern Alberta. The company has been in business since 1969 and is Northern Alberta's leader in promotion and sales of sewing and sewing related products. This includes sewing machines, sergers, embroidery machines, cabinets, software, notions, fabrics, accessories, books, threads and patterns. We also have a full service department at both locations.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: What Does it Mean for Your Company to be Voted by Consumers as your City's Best?

A: It means that we have made a connection with our customers, and the effort to provide quality service and instruction has been recognized. It shows the hard work that the staff put in and it is very humbling. We are gracious and extremely thankful for the recognition.

Q: What is it About Your Company You Feel Sets You Apart From Your Competitors?

A: We are a down to earth company with old school values. We offer the one-on- one service that is rare in today's market. We try to keep the vibe fun and fresh, but still informative and innovative.

Q: How Will Winning This Award Affect the Work You Do Moving Forward?

A: Winning the award will help to motivate us to continue to do better and try to offer the best customer experience we can.

Q: What Is The Biggest Rick You Have Ever Taken In Business?

A: Every decision involves some degree of risk. To minimize the downside, a lot of thought and input is considered first. As far as an exact example…..can't quite think of one that stands out more than the others.

Q: Businesswise, What is Your Next Big Step?

A: We have been very fortunate to see a steady increase in business for the last 7 years. Continuing to generate more market share is a top priority. We will also have a new building façade and signage, rebranding with a new logo and website that we feel will help our image and improve our position in the market.

GETTING TO KNOW BRAD ST. PIERRE

MY BUSINESS MOTTO IS... Service, service, service.

WHAT I LOVE IN MY JOB... The people I meet and work with on a daily basis

MY BIGGEST SUCCESS IS... Growing the business and hiring the right people to do so.

DAILY I TRY TOO... Improve myself and my business direction

IN MY SPARE TIME I LIKE TOO... Golf

