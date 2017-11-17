Northern Alberta Consumers Meet With Bruce Keegan from Bath Fitter

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - Bath Fitter is a five-year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Bathtub Refinishing/Reglazing, in the region of Northern Alberta. The company has been in business since 1993 and is Northern Alberta's leader in Acrylic Bathtub Liners, Custom Shower Stall and Seamless Walls.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: What Does it Mean for Your Company to be Voted by Consumers as your City's Best?

A: We will be celebrating our 25th year in 2018; we have always focused on treating our customers with the utmost respect which is reliant upon the quality of our team. The honor of being considered the best in our field by our customers is by far the most important acknowledgement we can receive. Ethical business practices that include treating all staff members as an important part of the team will always result in longevity and success. This award is not a membership a company can buy, it is earned and it speaks volumes about our commitment as a company and the quality of our product...Thank you!

Q: What is it About Your Company You Feel Sets You Apart From Your Competitors?

A: Bath Fitter is the pioneer of the bathtub liner and seamless bath wall, started in Montreal by two brother (who still run the company) in 1983, the evolution of our product combined with our installation practices and training has resulted in a world class product worthy of carrying our Lifetime Warrantee. Alberta being the third of over 220 franchisees across North America gives the consumer a great deal of security, whether you are in Alberta, Ontario, or Tennessee, every product and installation must meet exacting standards. We measure it, we make it, and we install it. We have complete control over the entire process, with no compromise.

Q: How Will Winning This Award Affect the Work You Do Moving Forward?

A: We never stop learning and we never stop evolving, winning the CCA reinforces this process. We will continue to evaluate every aspect of our business, how can we make the Bath Fitter experience even better for our customer? How can we continue to make Bath Fitter a great place to work?

Q: What Is The Biggest Risk You Have Ever Taken In Business?

A: Unlocking the front door every morning! As a business owner, we accept the responsibility and well being of everyone on your team. Financial security, personal well-being, and respect are crucial factors that lead to the longevity we see on our team. As an owner it is also essential to recognize talent and ability within your team, learn to step aside and give that person the opportunity to shine. A great team compliments each other's strengths and weaknesses, the sooner we recognize this the quicker we succeed.

Q: Businesswise, What is Your Next Big Step?

A: We opened our Commercial Properties Division two years ago, though we had completed many large commercial projects in the past; a focused effort to develop a new division resulted in us creating 8 new jobs in 2017. We are proud of the fact that we are helping to diversify the Alberta economy with high quality, long-term jobs.

GETTING TO KNOW BRUCE KEEGAN

MY BUSINESS MOTTO IS... Never accept the status quo

WHAT I LOVE IN MY JOB... The rapidly changing landscape of Digital Marketing, and how advertising has changed over the last 25 years.

MY BIGGEST SUCCESS IS... In business: celebrating 25 years in 2018 Personally: my amazing wife of 33 years and two amazing daughters.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND... Bathtub!

DURING MY SPARE TIME I LIKE TOO... Wakesurf with my wife and daughters

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/8/11G147617/BathFitter_Exclusive_PressRelease_update-cb6c4b6b291ca578bd78e77b18e5f017.pdf